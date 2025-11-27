Expert Analysts Predict Lane Kiffin's Future Decision Amid LSU Football's Push
The LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the administration in Baton Rouge targeting the Rebels decision-maker to lead the program.
In what has emerged as a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Bayou Bengals appear to be picking up momentum for the most popular coach in this year's cycle.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But the decision will have to wait until Saturday after Kiffin sat down with Ole Miss officials last week.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, national analysts have locked in predictions with On3 Sports doing a survey on over 80 media personalities on where Kiffin will land.
The voting breakdown: LSU (60), Ole Miss (17), Florida (5), Tennessee Titans (2), Alabama (1) and “no clue” (1).
The Expert Predictions: Lane Kiffin Edition
Paul Finebaum: LSU
“Well, it’s very difficult because we think that’s what’s going to happen,” Paul Finebaum said on Get Up. “Now, we’re also talking about Lane Kiffin here, who is one of the most difficult people in America to guess and predict accurately.
"So, that is the conventional wisdom. He’ll say something Saturday. His son has a high school football game on Friday night. So, he’ll go from his game to his son’s game.”
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU
“He loves this team, and he wants to win this championship right now. But, with the system and the timing of everything, the way it currently is, he’s got to make a decision,” Herbstreit said. “Ole Miss told him, ‘Saturday, that’s it. We need to know what’s up the day after the Egg Bowl.’
“[If he’s leaving], does the school let him stay and coach into their magical season the way Scott Frost did at UCF when they won all their games?
"They allowed him to stay before he left to go to Nebraska. Or, do you think, ‘Get out of here. If you don’t want to be here, we don’t want you here. Get out of here.’ … Just such a messy thing for Lane or any coach to be put in. The timing of this is awful.”
Greg McElroy: LSU
“I think all three are very much on the table right now,” McElroy said. There have been points in this process in which I thought for sure he was taking the Florida job. There have been points in this process in which I thought for sure he was going to stay at Ole Miss. I really believe that.
"I think he really has a great appreciation for what Ole Miss can provide him, because legacy, that’s the big thing that he can have at Ole Miss, is legacy … (But) I think Lane Kiffin is going to be the head coach of the LSU Tigers here at some point in the very near future … That will hurt for Ole Miss.
Ross Dellenger: LSU
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
Now, as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" intensify, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers with the program appearing to separate from the pack.
