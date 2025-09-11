Expert Computer Model Prediction: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 3 Matchup
No. 3 LSU welcomes the Florida Gators to Baton Rouge in Week 3 with the pair of SEC foes set to square off in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
Brian Kelly and the Tigers continue preparation for a dynamic offense led by Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, but with a new-look defense in the Bayou State, confidence is rising.
"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to bring the energy when the boss man's bringing it every single day," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said.
"So I really just think the buy-in from all of us. We got way more than 11 dudes right now on defense playing good football, so that's promising to see because we got so much depth all over the board.
"We just know a lot more about what we're doing. I mean, this is the second year under Coach Baker, so we also know exactly how he wants his drills to be done. Whereas maybe last year it's like we're not doing the drills the way he wants us to do them. Now it's like, okay, we know exactly what he wants. So that's what we're gonna do."
Now, with game day less than 48 hours away, the Tigers are seeing predictions come in with the program set to enter the matchup as favorites.
A look into the game information and early Week 3 predictions.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (-105)
- Florida: +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: -290
- Florida: +235
Total
- Over 48.5 (-108)
- Under 48.5 (-112)
The ESPN Football Power Index Pick:
The ESPN Football Power Index gives the LSU Tigers a 61.6 percent chance to win on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
After a Week 2 loss to the USF Bulls for the Florida Gators, the ESPN FPI upped its percentage for the LSU Tigers to earn a win on Saturday.
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: LSU Gets It Done
According to the SP+ expert computer model, Kelly and Co. are expected to win by a 2.8-point margin in a close showdown in Death Valley.
The SP+ model gives the Bayou Bengals a 57 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory under their belts with a final score prediction of 28-25 on Saturday night.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.