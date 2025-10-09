Expert Computer Model Predicts Exact Score of LSU Football vs. South Carolina
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to bounce back in Week 7 with the Tigers set to square off against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Death Valley on Saturday night.
After falling to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 prior to last week's open date, the Bayou Bengals have hit the reset button with an opportunity to get back in the win column.
"Our defense is playing well, and in particular, you just look to the Ole Miss game where we did not play efficiently enough offensively to start the game," Kelly said on Monday,
"In the first half, got ourselves behind and then played well in the second half and had an opportunity to win the game. You can't leave yourself open to the last play of the game, the last series of the game, a key stop.
"We just need to play a complete game where our offense complements our defense and special teams. That hasn't shown itself yet, but it will. We've worked hard on that. Our players have committed to that, and now we'll get an opportunity to show ourselves against a really good South Carolina team."
Now, with game day inching closer for Kelly and the Tigers, the early score predictions are in with the Bayou Bengals entering as significant favorites.
A look into the game information, early betting lines, and predictions for the showdown in Baton Rouge.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -9.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -330
- South Carolina: +265
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
The SP+ Expert Computer Model Pick: LSU Rolls to a Win
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers enter the matchup as 12.1-point favorites heading into Week 7.
The SP+ gives the LSU Tigers an edge at home in Death Valley with a final score prediction of 29-16 with a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday night.
