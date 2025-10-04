Expert Computer Model Predicts LSU Football's Remaining Regular Season Schedule
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will utilize an open date in Week 6 with the program remaining idle during Saturday's college football slate.
Brian Kelly and Co. will sit tight and await a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7 with all focus on getting back on track.
The Bayou Bengals are coming off of the program's first loss of the season after falling to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
For Kelly and the Tigers, the lack of complementary football once again set the tone with the program's offense struggling in the SEC road opener.
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” Kelly said last Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
Now, the LSU Tigers will look to get back on track following the open date. What does the ESPN Football Power Index believe the program's record will be down the stretch of the season?
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 70.3 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 34.9 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 53.2 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 22.0 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 74.4 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 95.9 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 38.9 percent chance to win
Kelly and the LSU Tigers head into matchups against Vanderbilt, Alabama and Oklahoma as underdogs, according to the ESPN Football Power Index, as it currently stands.
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 for a Week 7 clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks with the program remaining idle this Saturday.
