Expert Computer Model Reveals Score Prediction for LSU Football vs. Alabama
The LSU Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 for an SEC showdown against Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
After navigating a chaotic bye week in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals will have a new shot-caller leading the charge as Frank Wilson steps in as the interim coach.
"We will go into the game and we'll compete," Wilson said. "After the first series, we'll make an adjustment. After the first half, we'll make an adjustment. At halftime, we'll continue to make adjustments. Then the third quarter and on through the fourth quarter, until there's no more zeros on the clock.
"We're prepared to compete, make adjustments, and continue to work with a workman's-like mentality to the best of our ability. So that's our game plan. That's our mindset with a hard hat and a lunch pail, going to do work."
Now, the predictions are rolling in with game day less than 24 hours away as the LSU Tigers travel for an SEC showdown against the No. 4 ranked team in America.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter Saturday's matchup with a 71 percent chance of winning - leaving the LSU Tigers with a 21 percent chance.
The SP+ computer model predicts a final score of 30-21 in favor of the Crimson Tide at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
David Pollack's Pick: Week 11 Edition
“I’ll take Alabama, especially being at home. It just makes sense to take Alabama,” Pollack said this week.
“The scoring for LSU has been such a disaster this year. Watching them play offense, it’s fallen off a cliff,” Pollack added. “Last year, Garrett Nussmeier threw for over 300 yards a game. This year, he’s at 220. It’s night and day.”
“Your guess is as good as mine what you’re going to get from LSU,” Pollack said. “They have to get their balance back, but they haven’t been able to do it... To beat Alabama, you’d better have a pass rush,” he said. “You have to affect the quarterback, and LSU hasn’t consistently rushed the passer well.”
The LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
