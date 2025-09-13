LSU Country

Final Depth Chart Predictions: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators Projected Starters

Brian Kelly and Co. will square off against the Gators in Week 3, set to be down a starting tight end.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Patrick Payton's Instagram.
In this story:

No. 3 LSU will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with all eyes on the SEC clash to open conference play.

Brian Kelly and Co. enter the showdown as a heavy favorite with the program eyeing its first 3-0 start since the 2019 season.

ESPN's Pete Thamel weighed in on the clash and his thoughts heading into LSU versus Florida during the College GameDay podcast.

“I really don’t think we need to spend a lot of time on this one, because I think LSU takes it,” Thamel stated. “Honestly, I would’ve picked LSU even if Florida had executed the three-minute offense and just ground out the clock to beat USF in an unspectacular way.

"But yeah, I don’t see Florida going into Baton Rouge and rebounding here.”

LSU Tigers Football: Nussmeier.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

LSU will have an altered depth chart heading into the Week 3 matchup. Who's set to earn the start?

The LSU Football Depth Chart: Week 3 Edition

The Offense:

Quarterback:

Starter: Garrett Nussmeier
Backups: Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley

Running Backs:

Starter: Caden Durham
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson OR Kaleb Jackson
Rotation: Kaleb Jackson OR Ju'Juan Johnson and Harlem Berry

Wide Receivers:

Starters: Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, and Barion Brown OR Chris Hilton
Rotation: Chris Hilton OR Barion Brown, Nic Anderson and Kyle Parker

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Tight End:

Starter: Bauer Sharp
Rotation: Donovan Green

Note: LSU tight end Trey'Dez remains on the Week 3 Injury Report listed as doubtful with a knee injury.

Offensive Line:

Starters: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis
Backups: Carius Curne, Coen Echols, DJ Chester, Bo Bordelon, Ory Williams

Note: LSU offensive lineman Braelin Moore remains on the Week 3 Injury Report listed as probable with an ankle injury.

The Defense:

Defensive Tackle:

Starters: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
Rotation: Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

EDGE:

Starters Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford OR Patrick Payton
Rotation: Patrick Payton OR Gabriel Reliford and Jimari Butler

Linebackers:

Starters: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Rotation: Tylen Singleton and Davhon Keys

STAR:

Starters: Harold Perkins
Backups: CJ Jimcoily OR Jardin Gilbert

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Cornerbacks:

Starters: Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland
Rotation: DJ Pickett and Ashton Stamps OR Ja'Keem Jackson

Safety:

Starters: A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Rotation: Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano OR Jardin Gilbert

More LSU News:

LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival

No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida

The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football