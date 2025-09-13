Final Depth Chart Predictions: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators Projected Starters
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with all eyes on the SEC clash to open conference play.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the showdown as a heavy favorite with the program eyeing its first 3-0 start since the 2019 season.
ESPN's Pete Thamel weighed in on the clash and his thoughts heading into LSU versus Florida during the College GameDay podcast.
“I really don’t think we need to spend a lot of time on this one, because I think LSU takes it,” Thamel stated. “Honestly, I would’ve picked LSU even if Florida had executed the three-minute offense and just ground out the clock to beat USF in an unspectacular way.
"But yeah, I don’t see Florida going into Baton Rouge and rebounding here.”
LSU will have an altered depth chart heading into the Week 3 matchup. Who's set to earn the start?
The LSU Football Depth Chart: Week 3 Edition
The Offense:
Quarterback:
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier
Backups: Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley
Running Backs:
Starter: Caden Durham
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson OR Kaleb Jackson
Rotation: Kaleb Jackson OR Ju'Juan Johnson and Harlem Berry
Wide Receivers:
Starters: Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, and Barion Brown OR Chris Hilton
Rotation: Chris Hilton OR Barion Brown, Nic Anderson and Kyle Parker
Tight End:
Starter: Bauer Sharp
Rotation: Donovan Green
Note: LSU tight end Trey'Dez remains on the Week 3 Injury Report listed as doubtful with a knee injury.
Offensive Line:
Starters: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis
Backups: Carius Curne, Coen Echols, DJ Chester, Bo Bordelon, Ory Williams
Note: LSU offensive lineman Braelin Moore remains on the Week 3 Injury Report listed as probable with an ankle injury.
The Defense:
Defensive Tackle:
Starters: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
Rotation: Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory
EDGE:
Starters Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford OR Patrick Payton
Rotation: Patrick Payton OR Gabriel Reliford and Jimari Butler
Linebackers:
Starters: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Rotation: Tylen Singleton and Davhon Keys
STAR:
Starters: Harold Perkins
Backups: CJ Jimcoily OR Jardin Gilbert
Cornerbacks:
Starters: Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland
Rotation: DJ Pickett and Ashton Stamps OR Ja'Keem Jackson
Safety:
Starters: A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Rotation: Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano OR Jardin Gilbert
