Five Alarming Statistics That Have LSU Football's Offense Among Worst in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continued their struggles on offense in Week 5 against the Ole Miss Rebels after falling to Lane Kiffin's program 24-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Behind another challenging game from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the offensive line, the Bayou Bengals' offense was once again out of sorts on Saturday in Oxford.
“Disappointed in the loss, certainly,” Kelly said on Saturday. “There is a game within the game. You start with the first half, where our inability to sustain anything on the offensive side of the ball put our defense on the field for 50 plays.
“At the end of the day, when you put it all together for four quarters, we didn’t play complementary football, which you have to do in this league. You have to be able to complement your offense and defense. When our offense started to move the ball, our defense couldn’t get the stop.”
Now, after five games for the LSU Tigers, the program ranks near the bottom of college football in multiple categories.
Five Alarming Statistics: The LSU Offense
No. 1: Rushing Yards Per Game
The LSU offense is averaging 104.8 yards per game across the first five games of the season - which places the Tigers at No. 121 in America in that statistic.
On Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU ran the ball 22 times for an alarming 57 total yards on the ground.
The rushing attack has been abysmal for the Bayou Bengals across five games with a lack of complementary football on offense.
No. 2: Points Per Game
The LSU Tigers are averaging 27.0 points per game across five weeks with that number being inflated due to a 56 point showing against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Aside from the 56 points against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU has scored 17 points [Clemson], 23 points [Louisiana Tech], 20 points [Florida] and 19 points [Ole Miss] through five games.
LSU's 27.0 points per game places the Tigers at No. 80 in college football when it comes to points per contest.
No. 3: Total Yards Per Game
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals are averaging 364.2 yards per game on the season - which places the program at No. 90 in college football.
It's been an abysmal start for the Tigers with the offense unable to generate any push up front or explosive plays through the air.
LSU has only 18 plays of 20+ yards through the first five games of the season. That statistic places the program at No. 84 in the country in the category.
No. 4: Tackles For Loss Allowed
The LSU offensive line was a concern heading into the 2025 season where it remains a struggle for this unit out the gate.
The unit has allowed significant pressure in the backfield with opponents totaling 26.0 tackles for loss through five games.
With 26.0 tackles for loss allowed on the season, that places LSU at No. 91 in America in that category.
No. 5: Passing Yards Per Game
Lastly, the most alarming statistic through five games will be the passing yards per game with Garrett Nussmeier logging 259.4 yards per game through the air.
Nussmeier's passing yards per game places LSU at No. 46 in the country - which isn't terrible all things considered - but with a preseason Heisman Trophy frontrunner under center paired with elite weapons, expectations are high.
LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 against a LaNorris Sellers led South Carolina Gamecocks for a night game in Tiger Stadium.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.