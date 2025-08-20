Five-Star LSU Football Cornerback Named to Preseason Freshman All-American Team
LSU cornerback DJ Pickett has stolen headlines this offseason after signing with the LSU Tigers in December as the top-ranked prospect at his position.
Pickett, a five-star defensive back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, put pen to paper with Brian Kelly's program over the Miami Hurricanes and Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
Now, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder is emerging as a name to watch in Baton Rouge as he looks to make an instant impact with the Bayou Bengals.
Pickett will enter the season as the tallest cornerback in college football with his physical tools taking social media by storm this offseason.
LSU has rotated the freakish prospect in with both the first-team and second-team during Fall Camp where he will be presented with an opportunity to take immediate reps come Week 1.
Now, the Preseason Freshman All-America Teams are being revealed with Pickett being listed by both Rivals and 247Sports as a member.
Rivals' Take:
"DJ Pickett was viewed as a near instant starter upon signing with LSU. The former Five-Star Plus+ prospect has lived up to those lofty expectations and appears set to play a major role in the Tigers’ secondary as a true freshman.
"The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder is a massive corner with athleticism and movement skills that belie his size. LSU and secondary coach Corey Raymond hope they have the next Patrick Peterson or Derek Stingley on their hands."
247Sports' Take:
"A massive cornerback at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds with the wingspan to match, Pickett is drawing rave reviews from those around the LSU program. So much so that it wouldn't be a shock if he started at some point this season for the Tigers.
"If LSU hopes to contend this year, its defense needs to take a huge leap from 89th nationally in yards allowed per play. Pickett is the type of presence in the secondary who can make a big difference from the jump like Derek Stingley Jr. did not too long ago."
All eyes will be on the true freshman phenom as he prepares for his first season in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to take immediate reps in the purple and gold.
