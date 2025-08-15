Five-Star LSU Football Freshman Cornerback Continues Strong Fall Camp for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program past the midway point of preseason practice.
With roughly two weeks until the season opener at Clemson, the Bayou Bengals are beginning to see rotations emerge down the stretch.
LSU signed a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle with multiple blue-chip prospects putting pen to paper with the program.
The headliner of the most recent signing class: DJ Pickett.
Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, signed with the LSU Tigers after the program kept a foot on the gas for his services until the Early Signing Period.
Across his first offseason, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has turned heads with all eyes on the five-star while he climbs up the depth chart.
Now, with Fall Camp in full swing, the Sunshine State native has made an immediate impact as he takes both first and second team reps.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker took the podium this week to dissect the Tigers and what he's seen from his five-star freshman to this point.
"DJ has grown so much from when we had him in bowl practices to spring practice to now. Ten days in, there have been some days where we got to continue to work on his consistency, but the biggest improvement from spring to fall has been his physicality. He has done a really good job tackling this fall," Baker said.
"He's put on, I don't know, 20 pounds or something since he's been here, so the weight room's gonna build confidence from that standpoint. But I've been really impressed, more impressed with his physicality so far than the coverage skills. He's always had that, and he's gotten better, don't get me wrong, but his physicality, he's turned it up a notch this fall camp."
During Spring Camp in March, the coaching staff continued raving about Pickett and his work ethic since arriving in Baton Rouge.
"I mean, when you look at DJ Pickett from the first three bowl practices to now, he's a different animal out there," Baker said. "A lot of the credit goes to him.
"Every day I go in the indoor, he's got the VR on. He works at it. He's very, very humble. He loves football. He's very hardworking."
Pickett has been a playmaker during his first Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the chance to be a Day 1 starter when the program takes the field on Aug. 30 at Clemson.
