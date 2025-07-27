Five-Star LSU Football Freshman, Former No. 1 Cornerback Turning Heads for Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene last December after signing five-star defensive back DJ Pickett.
Pickett, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the Miami Hurricanes on July 17 [2024] prior to putting pen to paper with the program during the Early Signing Period.
Now, the five-star freshman is in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Bayou Bengals.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder turned heads as an early-enrollee in Spring Camp with the LSU staff salivating at the potential he attains.
LSU made multiple additions this offseason with a new-look cornerback room set to take the field this fall.
Alongside returning pieces Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland and Michael Turner, among others, it'll be a redesigned unit.
Pickett joins Transfer Portal additions Mansoor Delane [Virginia Tech] and Ja'Keem Jackson [Florida} as the newcomers.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker took the podium during camp to dive into the revamped cornerback room and what he's seen from the fresh faces.
"I think when you talk about those three guys in particular, they've been as good as we were hoping they were going to be," Baker said. "We're on day nine, ten, I don't even know what day we're in. But my point is those guys, from being able to pick up the scheme from an athleticism standpoint."
The name that continues stealing the spotlight is true freshman, DJ Pickett, for good reason.
The skyscraper of a cornerback has turned heads this offseason with current Tigers stating he's "as good as advertised" after coming in as the No. 1 cornerback in America.
Baker echoed the same sentiment during Spring Camp.
"I mean, when you look at DJ Pickett from the first three bowl practices to now, he's a different animal out there," Baker said. "A lot of the credit goes to him. Every day I go in the indoor, he's got the VR on. He works at it. He's very, very humble. He loves football. He's very hardworking."
Now, after a productive first stretch of the offseason in Baton Rouge, Pickett will look to carry momentum into Fall Camp with the chance to compete for a starting spot in the secondary as a true freshman.
