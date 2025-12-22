Five-Star LSU Football Freshman Harlem Berry Meets With New Staff Amid Return Buzz

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue tinkering the coaching staff in Baton Rouge with multiple newcomers being added in December.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the new shot-caller of the program brought over a myriad of assistant coaches with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach Joe Cox, and wide receivers coach George McDonald, among others, joining him.

As the staff took shape, questions surrounding LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson - who is currently serving as the interim head coach of the program - and his future took center stage.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said last Tuesday. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Courtesy of LSU Football.

Now, Wilson's fate has been decided after making the move to join the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2026 season as the program's running backs coach. He will head to Oxford after coaching LSU in the Texas Bowl.

It's clear Kiffin didn't have plans of retaining him on staff where he immediately jumped on the opportunity to join Pete Golding's staff.

Now, the topic that has stolen social media across the last week: Will LSU Tigers five-star freshman running back Harlem Berry follow Wilson to Oxford? What does his future look like?

The Louisiana native burst on the scene down the stretch of the year where he took on an expanded role in the backfield after surpassing Caden Durham on the depth chart.

In his freshman season, Berry totaled 446 yards rushing on 101 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder has limitless potential in the backfield, but must be recruited this offseason with the status of position coach Frank Wilson now revealed.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Now, conversations have started between Berry's camp and the new LSU Tigers staff after both parties met on Sunday night, according to ESPN 104.5's Matt Moscona.

NEW: LSU RB coach Kevin Smith met with Harlem Berry and his dad Sunday as they work to secure the former 5-star’s return to Baton Rouge in 2026.



More 👇https://t.co/vArufKcjgf — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 22, 2025

LSU has brought in Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith to replace Wilson where he arrived in Baton Rouge on Sunday - wasting no time in meeting with Berry face-to-face.

"Freshman running back Harlem Berry and his father met with Smith and LSU general Manager Billy Glasscock for about an hour Sunday night, according to a source. The sides are working to solidify Berry’s return to LSU for his sophomore season in 2026," the report states.

Now, with multiple moving parts behind the scenes, there is a primary focus on retaining Berry as both sides work towards an agreement to get him to remain in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: