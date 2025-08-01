Five-Star LSU Football Freshman, No. 1 Cornerback in America Transforms Body
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of the final phase of the offseason with Fall Camp in full swing for the program.
After navigating a critical seven-month stretch, LSU handled business in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Spring Camp and summer workouts with the final pillar now here.
Kelly and Co. have their eyes on multiple newcomers looking to make an instant impact in Baton Rouge with one name sticking out this offseason: DJ Pickett.
Pickett, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the Miami Hurricanes on July 17 [2024] prior to putting pen to paper with the program during the Early Signing Period.
Now, the five-star freshman is in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Bayou Bengals.
LSU made multiple additions this offseason with a new-look cornerback room set to take the field this fall.
Alongside returning pieces Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland and Michael Turner, among others, it'll be a redesigned unit.
Pickett joins Transfer Portal additions Mansoor Delane [Virginia Tech] and Ja'Keem Jackson [Florida} as the newcomers.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker took the podium during camp to dive into the revamped cornerback room and what he's seen from the fresh faces.
"I think when you talk about those three guys in particular, they've been as good as we were hoping they were going to be," Baker said. "We're on day nine, ten, I don't even know what day we're in. But my point is those guys, from being able to pick up the scheme from an athleticism standpoint."
The name that continues stealing the spotlight is true freshman, DJ Pickett, for good reason.
The skyscraper of a cornerback has turned heads this offseason with current Tigers stating he's "as good as advertised" after coming in as the No. 1 cornerback in America.
Baker echoed the same sentiment during Spring Camp.
"I mean, when you look at DJ Pickett from the first three bowl practices to now, he's a different animal out there," Baker said. "A lot of the credit goes to him. Every day I go in the indoor, he's got the VR on. He works at it. He's very, very humble. He loves football. He's very hardworking."
Now, after a significant offseason in Baton Rouge, Pickett is now listed at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds heading into his first season with the program.
Pickett will head into his true freshman season after adding over 15 pounds to his frame since arriving as an early-enrollee last December.
Now, as he works through his first Fall Camp with the program, he's presented with an opportunity to make a splash and continue cruising up the depth chart.
