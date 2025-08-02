Five-Star LSU Football Offensive Lineman Making Impact During Tigers Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 4 of Fall Camp on Saturday with the program beginning to get in a groove in Baton Rouge.
LSU enters Fall Camp with multiple position battles to keep tabs on with the offensive line arguably the most important one to monitor.
Kelly and Co. will navigate a critical stretch in the Bayou State through August with the program looking to identify the right first-team offensive line.
Across Week 1 of Fall Camp, LSU rolled out LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
Along the second-team, names to keep tabs on will be true freshman Carius Curne, Bo Bordelon, and Coen Echols.
But it'll be a work in progress to identify the proper rotation this month.
Kelly broke down the offensive line during Spring Camp with the program now seeing advancements heading into this month's Fall Camp.
"Paul (Mubenga), DJ (Chester), Coen Echols, you know, obviously (Josh) Thompson, those four guys in particular, (Bo) Bordelon, five. We've got five, six guys that can compete in there and help us win. We're just going to have to find out what the right combination is," Kelly said during Spring Camp.
"After the game, I said it wasn't really about who's the starter. It's about what's going to be the best five. What that combination is. We can get to the best five. That's easy. Let's get them in there and really develop them.
"I think what we feel like we leave the spring with is really good depth. We're going to have great depth on the offensive line. Now it will be about who are those starting five? And that will be established as we go into preseason camp."
Now, with preseason camp here, one offensive lineman has stood out as a player preparing to make an impact in 2025.
Former five-star signee Weston Davis turned heads on Saturday with media receiving a full viewing in Baton Rouge.
Davis is set to start at right tackle for the LSU Tigers in 2025 after an efficient offseason in the Bayou State.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.