Florida Gators 'Pursuing Other Candidates' as Lane Kiffin to LSU Football Heats Up
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to land Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin amid a three-team battle for his services.
In what has become a race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida this month, the Bayou Bengals remain in pursuit of the most popular coach in this year's cycle.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is within arms reach of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, but Kiffin continues flirting with the idea of departing Oxford for either the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators.
But a decision will have to wait until Saturday, according to Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter.
Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Is there a favorite in the race for Kiffin? It appears LSU is gaining momentum in a situation that is as fluid as ever - where it seemingly changes by the day.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Now, in a report via Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the Florida Gators have begun interviewing other candidates for the job in Gainesville while Ole Miss officials reach out to other potential Kiffin replacements in Oxford.
The Buzz: Florida Vetting Other Candidates
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Dellenger wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
Last Friday, Dellenger reported the LSU Tigers were preparing a seven-year contract worth roughly $90 million to Kiffin with an annual pool of $25 million in "roster cash" with the offer being set to be finalized.
Now, as LSU looks to continue picking up steam, all eyes remain on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the situation seemingly changing by the day between the three programs.
