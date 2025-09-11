LSU Country

Florida Gators Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead of LSU Football Showdown

Brian Kelly and Co. square off against the Gators in Week 3, set to bring back a critical component on defense.

Zack Nagy

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) celebrates with the ball after a fumble recovery against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC) will host the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Death Valley with the program set to open Southeastern Conference play.

Behind a pair of strong defensive performances for the Bayou Bengals, the program will enter Week 3 with an unblemished record after taking down Clemson and Louisiana Tech.

"I just think we play together, we play for each other," LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane said. "I think that's the biggest thing. Even when I got the interception, it was cool for me to get an interception but PJ Woodland, A.J., all of them was like we just won the Super Bowl after we got that interception.

"They were just really happy for me running to the sidelines with me. That chemistry, love we have for each other, we don't want to let nobody down and that's why we play so hard for each other."

But the Tigers will face a tremendous challenge in Week 3 with the Florida Gators heading to town.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Billy Napier and Co. are set to return a critical component to the defensive line on Saturday night with the SEC Availability Report being revealed on Wednesday night.

A look into the Week 3 game information, full injury report and the notable returning piece.

The Game Information: Week 3 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The Full Injury Report: Week 3 Edition

Florida Gators

RB Treyaun Webb – Out
WR Dallas Wilson – Out
EDGE LJ McCray – Out
DB Micheal Caraway — Out
TE Scott Isacks – Out
OL Fletcher Westphal – Out

LSU Tigers

DT Zion Williams – Out
WR Destyn Hill – Questionable
TE Trey’Dez Green – Questionable
OL Braelin Moore – Questionable

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

One Notable Absentee: Florida DL Caleb Banks

The Florida Gators are set to return disruptive defensive lineman Caleb Banks for the Week 3 matchup against LSU after being taken off of the injury report.

Banks, who missed the first two games of the season for the Florida program, suffered an injury towards the back end of Fall Camp in August.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder accounted for 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble last year while becoming a critical component to the Gators defense.

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) celebrates with the ball after a fumble recovery against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Banks' return is a significant one for Florida with former five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray set to be out after undergoing foot surgery.

"LJ, shoot, he had a crazy offseason, like seeing him from the weight room standpoint, he was putting up numbers I never thought he'd do like this early. He caught up to me in power clean, I'm like, 'Okay, you're getting pretty strong'. And then, you know, just then his body's making a transformation as well," Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr. said of McCray.

LSU and Florida will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in a critical SEC showdown.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

