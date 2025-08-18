Florida Gators Transfer, LSU Football Cornerback Receives Status Update on Injury
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will begin the final week of Fall Camp on Monday with the program set to return to the practice fields.
After a critical stretch in Baton Rouge last week, the Tigers wrapped up Week 3 of Fall Camp this past Saturday with a live scrimmage in Death Valley.
Now, all focus is on the final stretch as install continues for the season opener against the Clemson Tigers on August 30.
LSU has remained relatively healthy throughout Fall Camp with one recent injury receiving an update from Kelly.
Florida Gators cornerback transfer was sidelined across most of Week 3 while nursing a hamstring injury.
Now, with Week 4 arriving, Jackson is looking to continue easing his way back into the mix as he battles it out for impactful reps.
"He had a slight hamstring; probably a grade one. So we wanted to be certain that when we brought him back in that we didn't have any reoccurrences," Kelly said last week.
Jackson has competed for first-team reps across Fall Camp in Baton Rouge where he's battling Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, Ashton Stamps, DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland for reps.
As it stands, Delane and Stamps have taken a majority of the starting snaps, but this remains a battle down the stretch.
Here is how the current depth chart projection looks for the LSU Tigers heading into Week 4 of Fall Camp.
The Cornerback Depth Chart:
First-Team: Ashton Stamps and Mansoor Delane
Second-Team: DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson
The cornerback room will be one to monitor heading into the home-stretch of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with five Tigers battling for two spots.
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane can be penciled in as a starter, but the other cornerback slot remains up for grabs.
Ashton Stamps has held down first-team reps during preseason practice, but DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland have also emerged for this program.
Jackson was limited in Week 3 while nursing a sore hamstring, but when in action, the Florida transfer has been effective.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.