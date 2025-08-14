Florida Gators Transfer, LSU Football EDGE Making Case for Starting Role in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers reeled in Florida Gators edge rusher Jack Pyburn in December after the coveted transfer signed with the program.
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
Now, he's ready for a new challenge after making the move from Gainesville (Fla.) to Baton Rouge (La.) following his 2024 campaign.
Along with Pyburn, LSU loaded up at the edge rusher position with Florida State's Patrick Payton and Nebraska'a Jimari Butler making the move to the Bayou State.
But why LSU for Pyburn? What led the talented SEC EDGE to Baton Rouge this offseason?
“My whole journey my whole life, I felt like I’ve been trying to prove a lot of people wrong. You know, people told me I couldn’t do certain things: I couldn’t be this, I couldn’t be that, I couldn’t make it to play at this level of football," Pyburn said during Spring Camp.
"And overall, at this point in my life, I decided to take a chance on myself and stop buying and listening to those kind of thoughts and just believe in myself. You know, prove myself right.
"And that’s why I’m here is to prove myself right. I’m not here to prove anyone wrong. I’m here to prove myself right of my abilities and what I can do. And I’m just ready to show the country who I really am.”
Now, he's all in on the purple and gold with the Florida Gators transfer virtually locking in a starting role for the Tigers during Fall Camp.
Pyburn has rolled with the first-team defense from the start across the first 13 days of Fall Camp alongside sophomore Gabriel Reliford.
"I think he's an underrated pass rusher. I really do. When you go back and watch the tape, he's slippery in pass rush. He's got some quick twitch," Baker said during Fall Camp.
During Pyburn's recruitment process, the Florida transfer checked all the boxes on a player that the LSU program was looking for.
"As talented as some guys are, we got to make sure that they fit culturally for what we do. And he checked every box and he's brought so much leadership to this defense," Baker said.
"And it was instant, like his personality, it didn't take him a day, you know, to start speaking up and guys listen to him because of how hard he works.
"And when you work that hard, you know, you've earned the right to talk. So he's been, again, not only from a physical standpoint but from an intangible, from a leadership standpoint, he's been outstanding."
Now, all eyes are on Pyburn and the LSU defense as the program gears up for Week 1 at Clemson on Aug 30.
