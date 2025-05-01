Former Five-Star LSU Football Tight End Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Modern Recruiting
Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert signed with the Tigers in the 2020 Recruiting Cycle as one of the highest-rated prospects in program history.
The former five-star has had a unique collegiate career to this point after making stops with four different programs.
Following one season in Baton Rouge, Gilbert made the move to the Georgia Bulldogs before a stint with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Now, he's signed with Savannah State for the 2025 season.
With off-the-field issues plaguing his career, Gilbert has taken home the title as one of the biggest "busts" of all-time.
247Sports listed the biggest busts in the modern era with a former LSU Tiger coming in at the No. 1 slot.
Arik Gilbert: Former Five-Star, No. 1 Tight End in America
LSU signed Arik Gilbert in the 2020 Recruiting Class where he arrived in Baton Rouge as the highest-rated tight end in modern recruiting history.
The five-star Swiss Army Knife of a tight end had the complete package, but after one season, decided to transfer where the wheels fell off in his production.
"While he still has time remaining on his eligibility clock, it would take a significant turnaround for Arik Gilbert to revitalize his college football career. He landed at LSU ahead of the 2020 season as one of the most prized tight ends in recruiting history, delivered a promising start to his career as a true freshman and has hardly seen the field since.
"Gilbert transferred to his home state and suited up for Georgia as a converted wide receiver, but he also missed much of his sophomore year for personal reasons. He later joined the Nebraska roster but was promptly arrested and never played for the Huskers. Gilbert is now back in the transfer portal for a third time."
The LSU Tigers recently reeled in another Top-10 Signing class with Brian Kelly and the football staff looking to continue developing their talent with expectations at an all-time high in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.