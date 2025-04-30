Former Five-Star LSU Football Tight End Reveals Transfer Portal Destination
Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has had a unique path throughout his collegiate career after signing with the Tigers in the 2020 Recruiting Cycle.
Following one season in Baton Rouge, Gilbert made the move to the Georgia Bulldogs before a stint with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
With off-the-field issues plaguing his career, Gilbert has taken home the title as one of the biggest "busts" of all-time.
The five-star Swiss Army Knife of a tight end had the complete package, but after one season with the Tigers, decided to transfer where the wheels fell off in his production.
"While he still has time remaining on his eligibility clock, it would take a significant turnaround for Arik Gilbert to revitalize his college football career. He landed at LSU ahead of the 2020 season as one of the most prized tight ends in recruiting history, delivered a promising start to his career as a true freshman and has hardly seen the field since," 247Sports wrote.
"Gilbert transferred to his home state and suited up for Georgia as a converted wide receiver, but he also missed much of his sophomore year for personal reasons.
"He later joined the Nebraska roster but was promptly arrested and never played for the Huskers. Gilbert is now back in the transfer portal for a third time."
Now, Gilbert has made the move to join Savannah State for the 2025 season. He worked through Spring Camp with the program and is eyeing a return to the field.
It's been a unique career to this point for the former five-star talent, but now with a chance to get back on the gridiron, he's set to be back in the Peach State.
