Former LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron Interested in Returning to Coaching
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron remains in headlines as he navigates retirement, but after four years off, the Louisiana native has an interest in returning to the sidelines.
Orgeron spearheaded arguably the greatest team in college football headlined by Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, but two years after the run, he was let go by the program.
Since Orgeron departed Baton Rouge, he's assisted in his sons coaching journeys where the two are now involved in the college game as assistants.
Now, Orgeron himself is ready to get back on the sidelines, he revealed in an interview with Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take on Monday
“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said on the show. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now.
"It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”
The title winning head coach has spent time with the USC Trojans, Ole Miss Rebels and more across his illustrious coaching career where he recently opened up about his time in Oxford.
“After things didn’t work out, I changed some things and some approaches that I had to see if they’d work,” Orgeron said in 2019. “I finally got the coaching staff that I really believed in and obviously I have great talent [on the roster]. But I’m very appreciative of my time in Oxford.”
In an interview with The Dan Patrick Show, Orgeron discussed his time in Baton Rouge where he left with "no regrets."
“Yes,” Orgeron said in 2022 when asked by Patrick if LSU was fair to him. “I do believe that. Listen, I left LSU with no regrets. I knew that one day it was going to happen.
"Look, you can’t have two losing seasons at LSU – that’s the standard. We set the standard at 15-0. They gave me a great settlement. I don’t have to work again in my life if I don’t want. They were very fair to me.”
Now, Orgeron is eyeing a return to the sidelines after taking nearly half a decade off after revealing his intentions this week.
