Former LSU Football Tight End Mac Markway Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU tight end Mac Markway made the decision to depart Baton Rouge after one season with the Tigers after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this month.
Markway revealed his decision to leave the program roughly three weeks before the 2024 season.
Now, he's announced where he will continue his playing career: Nebraska.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has not practiced with the program yet but will lace up his cleats on Tuesday to begin his career with the Cornhuskers.
For Nebraska, school started on Monday with Markway now in Lincoln with the program.
In 2023, Markway appeared in 12 games, making one start. He caught three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown last season.
With Ka'Morreun Pimpton and five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green emerging for the Tigers, Markway's chances of seeing significant playing time became slim. Mason Taylor returns as the starting tight end with both Pimpton and Green battling for playing time.
Then, less than two weeks into Fall Camp, Markway made the decision to depart the program.
"[Markway] informed the coaching staff last night that he will not be playing football at LSU this year," Kelly told reporters on Aug. 6.
The Freshman Year Rundown:
"Appeared in 12 games with 1 start as a true freshman … Started in place of an injured Mason Taylor in win over Mississippi State in what was his first SEC game … Caught 3 passes for 16 yards and a TD … First collegiate touchdown came in win over Georgia State … Caught 1 pass for 8 yards in his LSU debut vs. Grambling … Had a catch for 5 yards in win over Mississippi State … Played a season-high 60 offensive snaps vs. Mississippi State … Saw action in a total of 160 offensive snaps and another 39 on special teams – all coming on kickoff returns."
Now, Markway heads to Nebraska where he will suit up for Matt Rhule and Co. with a program on the rise led by five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.
