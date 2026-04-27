Former LSU Transfer Portal Target Brendan Sorsby Reveals Massive News on Future

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason headlined by nine Top-100 signees as roster reconstruction continued in Baton Rouge.

Once the free agent market opened for business, Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff aggressively pursued multiple elite prospects - piecing together an all-time great haul in January.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. "The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

LSU signed the No. 1 overall prospect in the market in Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt after a rigorous recruiting battle with the likes of Tennessee and Miami, but there were other signal-callers also on Kiffin's radar.

Cincinnati quarterback transfer Brendan Sorsby was at the top of the list.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers, but took that next step during his time with the Bearcats.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Cincinnati program - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers last fall where he then became a hot commodity in the portal market.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

The LSU Tigers hosted Sorsby on an official visit as Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet, but Sorsby ultimately signed with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Now, Sorsby has revealed significant news on his future in Lubbock.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby is checking into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. He’s under NCAA investigation in the wake of the discovery of Sorsby making thousands of bets via a gambling app.

Sources: Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby is checking into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. He’s under NCAA investigation in the wake of the discovery of Sorsby making thousands of bets via a gambling app. https://t.co/O7gNSqDaKE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 27, 2026

"Sorsby bet on Indiana football while redshirting for IU as a true freshman in 2022, a season in which he played in a single game as a reserve. The bets in 2022, per sources, were on Indiana to win and none came in a game in which Sorsby appeared.

"Sorsby’s gambling has not drawn the attention of law enforcement, per sources, nor has he been linked to anyone attempting to influence the outcome of a contest. Sorsby’s gambling, per sources, was a steady flurry of small bets over a period of time."

In what is now one of the top storylines of the offseason, the former LSU Tigers transfer target - and now Texas Tech quarterback - is set to enter a treatment program for a gambling addition while sitting under NCAA investigation.

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