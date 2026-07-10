LSU's Championship Hopes May Depend More on Depth Than Superstars

LSU football enters a brand new era of its program this upcoming season, with lofty expectations as the new team has been in the championship contender conversation.

The team's also been recognized for Lane Kiffin's impressive transfer portal haul, bringing in multiple top-tier transfers to contribute to major success on both sides of the ball. Those players may stand out on the roster, but there's more to a well-known last name and jersey number when talking about bringing LSU's fifth title home.

While his roster reload was significant, and the addition of incoming freshman talent is being integrated into the mix, the program is now developing elite position groups across the field, with major depth where it matters most.

All-Around Depth

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the offense, LSU reloaded its once lone wide receiver group to add six elite wide receivers to join veteran Phillip Wright III to create a scoring success story. As the experienced receivers add to the offensive production, they can create an unstoppable force for opposing defenses.

For new quarterback Sam Leavitt, transferring to LSU from ASU, he has major talent surrounding him for his debut year, which doesn't stop with pass options. The running back room, highlighted by starting running back Harlem Berry, backed by veteran Caden Durham and elite Big Ten transfer Dillon Jones, will set Leavitt up for success against tough SEC defenses. Not to mention the No. 1 tight end in the country, Trey'Dez Green, with a vertical ceiling to easily find the ball, standing at 6'7.

And if Leavitt can't produce the projected success, or exits early again with an injury, Kiffin has a reliable insurance policy, loaded with quarterbacks Husan Longstreet, Kaden Martin, and Landon Clark.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Blake Baker heads into the upcoming season with the No. 2-ranked defensive unit in the country. And when it comes down to a postseason run that leads to a title, it won't be about the highlighted stars that win on the defense, but how the position groups are utilized and moved around.

With a steady defensive line-up, Baker has a solid dozen of strong options to rotate on the defensive line, so the Tigers can continue a quarterback threat all season long. On the outside, elite edge rushers add to the squad, including Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen, backed by veterans Dylan Carpenter and Jordan Ross.

For Baker's secondary, there are veteran safeties Tamarcus Cooley and Dashawn Spears, with transfer additions Ty Benefield and Faheem Delane to threaten receivers. And for a secret defensive weapon is sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett, along with cornerbacks Aidan Anding, PJ Woodland and Havon Finney Jr. as a tactical ambush for scoring attempts.

When It Matters Most

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Tigers have been making all the headlines for their major roster additions coming from all over the country, it's clear the program is bringing more to the table. With loaded position rooms across the field, LSU can keep producing success past the regular season schedule.

Having that endurance to keep themselves high in the rankings, even when players go down and switch out, can leave little to no doubt for the championship expectations this new team is held to.

The roster reload, creating major depth in every position room, gives a sense of comfort for the program and fans. Seeing players rotate through the season will no longer create the feeling of doubt, but a feeling of excitement to watch the next talented player to step up.

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