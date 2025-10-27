Georgia's Kirby Smart Provides Surprising Reaction to LSU Tigers Firing Brian Kelly
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart understands the expectations in Baton Rouge when being on staff with the LSU Tigers.
Early on in Smart's coaching career, he spent time in Baton Rouge on Nick Saban's staff where he learned the ropes of what college football has to offer.
Now, decades later, the LSU Tigers have made a significant coaching decision after relieving Brian Kelly of his duties in the Bayou State.
The LSU administration made the move amid the program's 5-3 start to the 2025 season along with a disastrous 49-25 loss to Texas A&M in Week 9.
After a 34-14 overall record with the Bayou Bengals - including a 19-10 record in SEC play - the higher-ups at LSU made the move to pull the trigger and call for change.
LSU has gone from Nick Saban to Les Miles to Ed Orgeron to Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge across roughly three decades.
Now, Georgia's shot-caller has commented on Kelly being fired by the LSU Tigers.
“I am aware of the expectations for coaching at LSU,” Smart said. “A guy once told me, ‘This office you’re in is not your office. You’re borrowing it.’ I knew right then that if you don’t win, it won’t be yours long.”
“It’s the world we live in,” Smart said. “Everybody’s got a voice, and everybody listens to somebody. But I don’t know enough about that specific situation. I don’t know enough about what’s going on over there. It’s obviously a tough situation for everybody, let’s be honest.
“Players are dealing with it. Fans are dealing with it. Coaches are dealing with it. I think a lot of it has to do with the playoffs. Everybody wants to be in.”
Smart firmly understands the expectation in the SEC while spearheading the Bulldogs to the top tier of college football.
For LSU, the program will now look to return to the top with a coaching change being made this offseason after Kelly was relieved of his duties on Sunday.
"We will immediately begin a national search for a new head football coach, and I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community and who embraces the excellence that we demand," LSU AD Scott Woodward said.
“While there will certainly be speculation and reports on candidates and the process, together we will celebrate and welcome a new coach at the appropriate time. I urge all in the LSU community to continue to support our student-athletes and coaches as they compete the rest of the season.”
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Suffers Devastating 49-25 Loss to Texas A&M Aggies
No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Top LSU Football Target Visiting for Texas A&M Clash
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.