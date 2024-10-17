Greg McElroy: 'Do Not Sleep on LSU'

🐯Stats are rarely more misleading than in case of LSU's Garrett Nussmeier vs Ole Miss.@Garrettnuss13 completed under 50% and threw 2 INTs but he ripped number of big-time CLUTCH throws late like this👇to force OT & win it.



𝐓𝐀𝐏𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐍'𝐓 𝐋𝐈𝐄!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/lZqT7Y62Sq pic.twitter.com/Ts4bhUoPfm