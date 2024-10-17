Greg McElroy: 'Do Not Sleep on LSU'
ESPN commentator Greg McElroy remains high on Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers heading into Week 8 after having the opportunity to call the thrilling Top 15 matchup between LSU and Ole Miss last Saturday night.
McElroy had the chance to see Garrett Nussmeier and Co. with his own two eyes in Death Valley and walked away impressed with the Bayou Bengals.
He hopped on 'Always College Football' with significant praise for Kelly's program and the season outlook.
“Do not sleep on LSU,” McElroy said. “I’m just telling you right now.”
LSU seemingly "gave the game away" at times, but with Ole Miss unable to capitalize on opportunities, the Tigers hung in there until the clock hit zero.
McElroy discussed the tide turning in Baton Rouge down the stretch with Ole Miss missing chances to blow the game open.
“I watched that game, I called that game, I was in the building for that game. This LSU team, I think, was outplayed for most of the game – most of it, okay. I thought Ole Miss left a few plays on the board. Ole Miss had a fourth down & one that was stopped behind the line of scrimmage inside the LSU 10. Ole Miss missed a field goal high and right…They had a drop by their best offensive player downfield that, if they catch it, he scores and it’s a different-looking ball game. They had about four different fourth-down opportunities, it felt like, to get off the field,” McElroy said. “Ole Miss, I thought, outplayed LSU, really, from start to finish. But LSU is one of those teams where they’re always seemingly capable of creating a matchup that will beat you.”
A key piece to the Tigers' success with the program riding a five game winning streak is the play of signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier.
It wasn't the prettiest game of his career against the Ole Miss Rebels, but sometimes gritty is better than pretty and Nussmeier was a direct reflection of that after leading LSU to a comeback victory.
“I think their quarterback is the real deal,” McElroy said. “You’re going to look at Garrett Nussmeier’s numbers and you’re going to say, ‘Well, c’mon man. I mean, the numbers are just unimpressive from this past weekend. Yeah, he threw for a lot of yards but look at the completion percentage’. Look at the throws he was being asked to execute. Look how many times they asked him to throw the ball down the field – low-percentage throws. How often he was pushing it down field into tight coverage, how often he was able to actually execute those throws.”
“Like, Garrett Nussmeier, the Garrett Nussmeier you’re getting right now? I don’t want to say the worst because that has a negative connotation. But the Garrett Nussmeier that you’re getting today? Be glad that you got him today because, here in a couple of weeks, this dude is going to be the real deal,” McElroy said. “Like, I think this kid is crazy talented…Just looking at all of that, I think Nussmeier is going to get better and better and better as the season goes along.”
Now, with the LSU in the midst of the meat of the SEC schedule, they'll face Arkansas and Texas A&M on the road before hosting Alabama on Nov. 9.
There is a path for the program to make the SEC Championship Game, but the Bayou Bengals will have to continue clicking on both sides of the ball in order to punch their ticket.
“They are going to be a real problem, a real problem, for a bunch of teams down the stretch,” McElroy said. “Maybe LSU somehow backdoors their way into the SEC Championship. I don’t know how it happens but their schedule is kind of manageable.”
“Like, I’m telling you. This LSU team? The arrow is pointing up – big-time up,” McElroy said. “They were fortunate this weekend that Ole Miss made some critical mistakes that allowed LSU to steal it but their best football is in front of them.”
No. 8 LSU returns to action on Saturday night in Fayetteville with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks kicking off at 6 p.m. CT.
