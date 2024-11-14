Greg McElroy Logs Prediction for LSU Football vs. Florida Gators Matchup
No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will hop on a flight to Gainesville this weekend for a Southeastern Conference clash against DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators in Week 12.
The Tigers will look to snap a two-game losing skid with a showdown against Billy Napier and Co. on the road.
Now, with game day inching closer, the analysts have begun logging their predictions for Saturday night in The Swamp.
The latest to call his shot is ESPN's Greg McElroy after making his case.
Who does McElroy believe has the edge heading into the Southeastern Conference matchup?
ESPN's McElroy Chimes In:
“I’m taking Florida in the game,” McElroy said. “I don’t think LSU has solved their problems with quarterback run. I think [DJ] Lagway will hit a few runs, I think he’ll throw a few deep balls, and I think LSU is just a little bit too one-dimensional.”
McElroy's pick comes under the assumption that Lagway suits up on Saturday night. He's currrently listed as questionable, but is "trending in the right direction," according to Florida head coach Billy Napier.
“I’m taking the Gators, and that’s under the assumption that Lagway will play and the fact that they’re probably gonna have a bit of an inspired effort knowing that LSU might be licking their wounds just a little bit," McElroy added.
ESPN's Football Power Index has also made its pick for Saturday's matchup in Gainesville after giving LSU the edge.
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs in on Week 12 Result:
LSU Tigers at Florida Gators: 57% Chance
The Bayou Bengals will enter Saturday night in Gainesville with a 57% chance at walking away with a victory, according to ESPN's FPI.
Kelly and Co. will hop on a flight later this week to the Sunshine State for another Southeastern Conference road game where Billy Napier and the Gators will be waiting.
For Florida, it's a program that has nothing to lose down the stretch this season after announcing that Napier will return in 2025.
But the key factor here will be Gators signal-caller DJ Lagway and his status ahead of kickoff as he nurses a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, ESPN's FPI gives LSU a 57% chance to come out with a win in Week 12 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
