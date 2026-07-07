How 4-Star Safety Jayden Anding Fits Schematically With LSU

One of the biggest moves for Lane Kiffin after getting the job as the LSU head coach was keeping defensive coordinator Blake Baker and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

Baker has built LSU's defense up from the depths of the FBS to a top force, and Raymond has continued to mentor and recruit some of the best defensive backs in the country.

Raymond did it again when landing four-star safety Jayden Anding out of Ruston High School in Ruston, La. In the 2027 class, Anding is the No. 21 safety in the country and the No. 9 player in Louisiana.

Anding's brother, Aidan, is currently a sophomore cornerback at LSU, but will not be playing in 2026 after tearing his Achilles tendon.

Where does the new Anding fit in LSU's defense?

LSU cornerbacks DJ Pickett and Mansoor Delane celebrate a play against Florida in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anding is on the smaller side for defensive backs, with 247Sports listing him as 5'10 and weighing 165 pounds. He still has another year of high school to grow, as well as an offseason training at LSU heading into his freshman year.

This could play to his benefit as he can play multiple different positions on defense: strong safety, free safety or cornerback. His size does lead him to being primarily a safety, but his speed will lend him favor at any spot.

Anding is a solid ballhawk and get around the field quickly. Paired with that is his football IQ and awareness. This is one of the most promising parts of his game as a safety, as he will only grow in that before getting a chance to play in Tiger Stadium.

He could make a case to be in the rotation at safety early in his freshman year, as the room opens up following 2026.

The 2027 LSU safety outlook

LSU safety Tamarcus Cooley celebrates a play against South Carolina in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only thing that is for certain in the safety room heading into 2027 is that Ty Benefield will not be a part of it. He is likely going to get drafted in the first round of the 2027 NFL draft.

Redshirt junior Tamarcus Cooley has another year of eligibility and needs a good 2026 campaign to justify heading to the draft. As of today, he can really go either way.

Sophomore Faheem Delane and redshirt freshman Jhase Thomas are just looking for playing time in 2026 and will probably stay at LSU for another year to compete for starting spots, especially if Cooley heads to the draft.

Then in 2027, LSU has two of the top 10 safeties already committed. Less than a week before Anding committed, four-star Greedy James flipped from Texas to LSU. James is the No. 5 safety in the 2027 class.

There is going to be a battle between James and Anding to either get a starting job or be first off the bench at the safety position.

2027 might not be the strongest year for LSU's safeties if Cooley leaves, just due to the inexperience. But Kiffin could easily bring in a transfer to help slow the bleeding from the losses.

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