How to Watch and Start Time: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 3 SEC Matchup
No. 3 LSU will open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators heading to Baton Rouge.
Brian Kelly and Co. will square off against an SEC foe with an opportunity to remain unblemished in 2025 after a pair of wins over Clemson and Louisiana Tech.
For LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, it's about finding balance offensively and bouncing back from a sluggish win in Week 2.
"I think in week one, we went through a lot of adversity in a tough game, on the road, in a tough environment," Nussmeier said. "I thought that we did an unbelievable job of just pushing through. Things weren't perfect; we were making mistakes, but we were also able to make plays and get in the right situations.
"So proud of us for that. Last week obviously it wasn't perfect, but at the end of the day we're 2-0, so being able to learn from those mistakes while also winning ballgames has been huge.
"I don't think I had one of my better games last week and it was a learning experience for me as well. I have to be better in certain areas, but we still won. So going into Florida, I think that's kind of our main focus: having the confidence to say we're 2-0, we're where we want to be, and let's get better."
Now, with game day inching closer, all eyes are on the Tigers and Gators in a critical Week 3 SEC matchup.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (-110)
- Florida: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -278
- Florida: +225
Total
- Over 46.5 (-115)
- Under 46.5 (-105)
Whit Weeks' Take: DJ Lagway a Top QB in America
"His game, I mean, in my opinion, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He can sling it all over the place, and he's 250 pounds. We know that once we get to him, we're gonna have to do a good job of getting him down to the ground," Weeks said.
"But then their offense, they love the eye candy. They motion 90% of plays, so that's when you really just have to trust your keys and trust communication within the defense."
