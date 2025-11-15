How to Watch LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in a Week 12 SEC Showdown
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC) on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge for a Week 12 SEC showdown.
In a matchup that will provide the Bayou Bengals with an opportunity to snap a three-game losing streak, there is set to be a change to the starting lineup.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier aggravated an abdominal injury during practice on Thursday where he is now listed as questionable on the SEC Availability Report.
“A little nagging injury reoccurred itself with Garrett Nussmeier today,” LSU interim head coach Wilson said on Thursday. “And so, I think he’s probable.
"A little bit concerning, something that we need to monitor and continue to watch with him as we head into the game.”
The current expectation is that sophomore signal-caller Michael Van Buren will get the start on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks with Nussmeier dealing with injury.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer in Baton Rouge, all eyes will be on Van Buren looking to provide a spark to the offense on Saturday in Death Valley.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:47 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Frank Wilson's Thoughts: Focus on the Task at Hand
"We have a task in front of us that's going to require the very best. It always has. No matter what the outcome of the game. In the last couple of years, we played well against this team, well enough to at least earn victory. But it's always a fight. We expect the same thing this week from a high-scoring Arkansas football team that usually gives us all that we can handle. We will have to match their intensity. That's our intention.
"We recognize the battle for the golden boot, we understand our history of that game and what it means to our football team. Our preparation aligned with that from a mentality standpoint and what we're trying to get accomplished."
