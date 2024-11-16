How to Watch: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 12 Matchup
No. 22 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in The Swamp with an opportunity to bounce back after consecutive losses.
Brian Kelly and Co. continue looking to get "one-percent" better day in and day out with Week 12 providing the chance to earn victory No. 7 on the season.
“Going to the Swamp is always a challenge and a difficult place to play,” Kelly said. “Certainly an opportunity for us to get on the winning ways with our football team. This is the same exact place we were in last year. We have two (SEC) losses and let’s see where it ends up. What’s more important is that we have to play more consistent – offense, defense and special teams.”
Through nine games, LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier ranks No. 2 in the SEC in passing touchdowns (21), total offense (320.8), and passing yards per game (318.4), completing 235-of-375 passes for 2,866 yards, 21 TDs and 11 interceptions.
In order to leave the Swamp victorious, the Tigers will need a productive outing from their QB1.
Now, all eyes will be on Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals on Saturday afternoon.
A look into the game information, expert model predictions and Kelly's outlook on the remaining games on the schedule:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Expert Model: SP+ Chimes in on the Matchup
The expert SP+ model predicts that the LSU Tigers will defeat the Florida Gators by a projected score of 33 to 27 and will win the game by an expected margin of 6.1 points in the process.
The expert model gives LSU a 65% chance of an outright victory over the Gators in The Swamp.
What is the SP+ Model?
According to CFB-HQ, the SP+ model is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
This season, SP+ model is 292-263-8 against the spread while attaining a 52.6 win percentage. The model went 30-19-1 (61%) last weekend in Week 11.
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs in on Week 12 Result:
LSU Tigers at Florida Gators: 57% Chance
The Bayou Bengals will enter Saturday night in Gainesville with a 57% chance at walking away with a victory, according to ESPN's FPI.
Kelly and Co. will hop on a flight later this week to the Sunshine State for another Southeastern Conference road game where Billy Napier and the Gators will be waiting.
For Florida, it's a program that has nothing to lose down the stretch this season after announcing that Napier will return in 2025.
But the key factor here will be Gators signal-caller DJ Lagway and his status ahead of kickoff as he nurses a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, ESPN's FPI gives LSU a 57% chance to come out with a win in Week 12 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Kelly's Thoughts on the Trajectory of the LSU Program:
One Loss Does Not Define LSU:
“Did we not win 14 consecutive games at night? From that perspective, the odds are I feel pretty confident we know what we are doing,” Kelly said on Monday when asked about the faith of the fanbase being wavered. “Am I happy about what happened? No. Are our players? No.
“When it comes to an overall look at the program … we’ve won 10 out of our past 13 games.”
Looking Ahead to the Future:
“I am not in a position to worry about what people are saying about the overall health of the program,” Kelly said. “We have one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Those things are only going to continue to get better.
“A championship program is what we are going to have here. There are going to be some stumbles along the way, but we will get back up and we are going to keep building our program where it needs to be. And that’s a championship program.”
Finishing the Season on a High Note:
“We have the opportunity to finish the season strong and look forward to a minimum of a 10-win season, and that’s a standard for this program,” Kelly said. “We have to play more consistent. Offense, defense and special teams. That’s what is most important. Consistency play in and play out.”
