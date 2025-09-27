LSU Country

How to Watch: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Massive SEC Matchup on Saturday

Brian Kelly and Co. gear up for a Week 5 clash against the Rebels, stage set for a Top-15 matchup.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will look to continue the program's hot start to the 2025 season in a Week 5 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. CT from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

No. 4 LSU is off to the program's best start since the 2019 season with all eyes on a Top-15 matchup against Lane Kiffin and Co.

“It’s a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl trophy,” Kelly said. “This is a game that goes way back, and the last couple of years, it has been decided on the last plays of the game. Ole Miss is an outstanding football team.

"They have an established winning culture and an offense that has, again, put up incredible numbers.”

With kickoff inching closer, what are the best ways to watch and listen to the SEC showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Game Information: Week 5 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU: +1.5 (-108)
  • Ole Miss: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • LSU: +100
  • Ole Miss: -120

Total

  • Over: 57.5 (-112)
  • Under 57.5 (-108)

The LSU Tigers will enter the Week 5 showdown as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Storyline: Lane Kiffin's Offense vs. Blake Baker's Defense

“I think we’re at that point that we know each other very well," Kelly said. "I mean, this is the fourth time we’ve played against each other. Blake’s done it when he was at Missouri too. So, there’s no tricks really. It’s not like, oh, I never saw that coming.

“When you get down to it, it’s the team that really is executing at the highest level and doing the little things the right way. They’re going to get theirs. There’s no question that’s that’s a great offense.

"But I think that’s played a little bit too much, cause they know each other so well and they know what to expect. And both of them, on offense and defense, know how to make the appropriate adjustments.”

