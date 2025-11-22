How to Watch LSU Football vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Week 13 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday night in the final home game of the 2025 season.
After taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12 behind a strong performance from quarterback Michael Van Buren, the Tigers snapped a three-game losing skid to get back in the win column.
Now, there's a primary focus on sending the upperclassmen out on a high note in what will be "Senior Night" in Baton Rouge on Saturday against Western Kentucky.
"It's gonna be an emotional night for me. I just know the type of person I am. But I think the most important thing is I'm gonna be out there ready for the football game," LSU defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory said this week.
"But after the game, I think it'll be pretty emotional. I'm gonna shed a couple of tears, but just look back on my career and I've had the ups and the downs. It's just, you know, I always fought through and just took it out and stayed here at LSU."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals in the final home game of the 2025 season for LSU.
The Game Information: Week 13 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 6-4 (3-4 SEC)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Record: 8-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 13 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -23.5 (-105)
- Western Kentucky: +23.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: -3500
- Western Kentucky: +1300
Total
- Over 51.5 (-115)
- Under 51.5 (-105)
LSU is currently listed as 23.5-point favorite at home against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with the program looking to carry momentum from Week 12.
Frank Wilson's Take: Senior Night Thoughts
"I think our team is anxious; I think they're eager. For one more time, just one more time, for those guys who have spent five years, those guys who have spent four years, those guys who have recently gotten here, that are meeting now with our support staff and what that will look like in this senior night where we celebrate them.
"We've put together a great week of practice and preparation that culminated today with guys flying around that will continue to be built upon on tomorrow and through Saturday. So pleased with the progress of our football team and the way that their approach has been, both mentally and physically."
