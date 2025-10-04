How to Watch: Texas at Florida Headlines SEC Slate With LSU Football on Bye Week
No. 13 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will remain idle on Saturday with the program navigating an open date in Week 6.
Brian Kelly and Co. opened the season riding a four-game winning streak, the program's best start since 2019, prior to a loss against the Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday in Oxford.
The Bayou Bengals' offense has stolen headlines all week after another challenging performance in Week 5 where the unit continues a slow start to the year.
Across the first five games of the season, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has thrown for 1,159 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions with his numbers dipping significantly from this time last year.
The redshirt-senior quarterback is leading an LSU offense that is averaging just 27.0 points per game - the third worst in the SEC.
Last Saturday at Ole Miss, it was another challenging day at the office where he was held to just 197 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 24-19 loss in Oxford.
The 197 passing yards marked the first time in Nussmeier's career that he didn't eclipse 200 yards in a start with the Bayou Bengals.
Now, all focus is on getting the offense in groove with the Tigers eyeing complementary football down the stretch of the 2025 season.
"Well, it's like anybody's goal. You want a little bit of recovery," Kelly said of the bye week. "You want guys to focus on their academics, catch up in the classroom, and then let's go to work on the things that we need to be better at.
"Our biggest thing is the details. When we have the details down, our attention to detail, and we have focus on each play, we're pretty darn good. The problem is we can't keep it long enough. We get distracted, and that's what we're working on this week."
The Week 6 Southeastern Conference slate is headlined by the Florida Gators hosting Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in Gainesville for an afternoon kickoff.
Week 6 SEC TV Schedule
Kentucky at Georgia, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC or ESPN)
Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC or ESPN)
Kent State at Oklahoma, 4:00 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 for a Week 7 matchup against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks for a night game at Tiger Stadium.
