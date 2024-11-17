Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Crumbles in The Swamp, Falls 27-16 to Florida
No. 22 LSU (6-4, 3-3) dropped its third consecutive game of the 2024 season after walking out of The Swamp with a 27-16 loss to the Florida Gators.
It was a struggle in all three phases of the game for the Bayou Bengals with any SEC Championship Game chances now out the window.
Florida signal-caller DJ Lagway played above his years, LSU's offensive line crumbled and the the Gators' staff outcoached the Tigers from start to finish.
What went wrong in Gainesville?
The Instant Takeaways: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
DJ Lagway Playing Above his Years
Florida signal-caller DJ Lagway entered Saturday afternoon’s contest hovering around the 75% mark from a health perspective after battling a hamstring injury over the last few weeks.
Despite being a full go, it was understood the five-star freshman would be forced to beat LSU through the air.
The No. 1 dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school, Lagway has proven to be a player able to shine both on the ground and with the passing attack.
On Saturday, he was forced to utilize his arm and he did just that.
Lagway plays above his years. He’s calm, cool and collected in the pocket and demonstrated that in Gainesville against the Bayou Bengals.
Early in the fourth quarter, Lagway dropped back, slid up in the pocket and delivered a 36-yard strike to Elijhah Badger to put the Gators inside the five-yard line before Ja’Kobi Jackson punched in the score to give Florida a 20-13 lead.
From there, it was all Gators, but Lagway’s presence of mind in the pocket and advanced arm set the tone.
The true freshman ended the night with 226 yards on 13-of-26 passing with a touchdown through the air. Lagway made timely play after timely play to put the Gators on top.
LSU’s Offensive Line Crumbles
It was an abysmal night for the LSU offensive line in The Swamp after giving up seven sacks on the day.
With veteran offensive guard Garrett Dellinger sidelined with an ankle injury, it was Paul Mubenga who slid in as the starter. The redshirt–freshman struggled from start to finish.
At the other guard position, Miles Frazier suffered a lower-body injury early in the contest that forced redshirt-freshman Tyree Adams in the game.
LSU rolled with a trio of youngsters (Mubenga, Adams and DJ Chester) alongside Will Campbell and Emery Jones for three quarters where the group struggled drastically.
The offensive line collapsed in protection, tallied multiple penalties and halted offensive progression all night with it haunting LSU late.
Third Down Conversion Rate
LSU was fantastic on third down against the Gators. If there was one positive takeaway, it was the efficiency of this group in critical situations after converting 13 third downs.
Garrett Nussmeier continued connecting with Aaron Anderson, Mason Taylor and CJ Daniels when the program’s back was against the wall.
For Nussmeier, he ended the night passing 27-for-47 with 260 yards and a touchdown while Anderson became his top target after hauling in seven receptions for 72 yards and a score.
“Mr. Reliable,” Mason Taylor, tallied six catches for 59 yards as Nussmeier’s safety net when the Tigers needed him.
LSU converted on 13 third downs, won the time of possession battle 41:43 to 18:17 and outgained the Gators in all phases, but crumbled down the stretch.
Florida walks away with a 27-16 victory in The Swamp behind an impressive performance from freshman DJ Lagway.
LSU will return to action on Nov. 23 against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Tiger Stadium with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
The Updated AP Top 25 Poll: Where LSU Football Stands After Week 11
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.