Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Survives Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in 13-10 Win
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) escaped the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday night in Death Valley after earning a 13-10 win against the non-conference foe.
Behind a strong defensive effort from the Bayou Bengals, LSU has now won back-to-back games after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12 with the program moving to 7-4 on the year.
LSU running back Harlem Berry controlled the pace on offense with 80 yards on the night as the true freshman continues settling in as the starting back down the stretch of the 2025 season.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 13 Edition
No. 1: Abysmal Night on Offense
On a night where the LSU Tigers once again struggled to find a groove on offense, Michael Van Buren and Co. totaled less than 335 yards on 4.3 yards per play against an inferior opponent.
Western Kentucky forced seven punts, a turnover on downs, and picked off Van Buren in the first half to keep things interesting on Saturday night in Death Valley. The Hilltoppers also returned a Berry fumble for a touchdown with under two minutes remaining.
It's been the same story in 2025 for the LSU Tigers with the offense still unable to score 25 points against an FBS opponent - once again being limited against a team that presented an opportunity to shine.
"Since Division I split in 1978, LSU has not gone an entire season without scoring more than 25 points against an FBS team," according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.
That stretch is now in jeopardy with LSU having one game to go on the 2025 regular season schedule.
LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren earned the start once again with Garrett Nussmeier sidelined where he went 25-for-42 through the air with 202 passing yards and a touchdown.
On the ground, LSU averaged less than 3.5 yards per carry on 33 attempts.
There was a lack of balance on offense, a myriad of drives stalled due to inconsistent play-calling, and a difficult night for Van Buren in his second start of the season.
No. 2: The Defense Deserves Flowers
Despite the LSU offense sleepwalking through the Week 13 win over Western Kentucky, the Tigers' defense answered the call on Saturday night.
On a night where five-star true freshman DJ Pickett flashed with an interception and critical third down sack in the third frame, the Tigers' defense flourished against the Hilltoppers.
Whit Weeks' return provided a calming feel for the defense where the Bayou Bengals gave up a field goal on the opening drive, but turned up the intensity to close things out with Western Kentucky unable to get on the scoreboard from there on out.
Pickett wrapped up the night with six tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack and an interception in Week 13 to lead the Tigers.
As a unit, the LSU defense allowed only 152 yards of total offense [22 rushing yards], 2.3 yards per play, and 0.9 yards per carry.
It was a masterclass from defensive coordinator Blake Baker's defense to handle business against the Hilltoppers.
No. 3: The Freshmen Have Settled In
If there are game balls to be presented in this one, true freshman running back Harlem Berry would earn one on offense while Pickett would receive the other one on defense.
Berry's numbers don't jump off of the page after logging 80 yards on 17 carries [4.7 YPC], but his presence remains lethal for the offense where he routinely makes something out of nothing behind a struggling offensive line.
On the night, LSU logged 116 rushing yards with Berry accounting for over 60 percent of them with his ability to make defenders miss and gain yards after contact.
For Pickett, the five-star freshman once again turned in a strong night with Mansoor Delane sidelined with injury.
The youngster hauled in an interception to go with a sack to lift the Tigers' defense to a win over the Hilltoppers on Saturday night in Death Valley.
LSU has now won back-to-back games and will wrap up the 2025 regular season next Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
