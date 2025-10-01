Is LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Injured? Brian Kelly Provides Latest
No. 4 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) remains in headlines following the program's first loss of the season last weekend at Ole Miss.
From the rumor mill swirling surrounding quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to the offense remaining stagnant across the first five games of the season, the Bayou Bengals remain in the news.
It's no secret Nussmeier has not been his normal self in 2025. The numbers speak for themselves with a significant decline from last season to now.
The LSU Tigers are averaging 27.0 points per game across five weeks with that number being inflated due to a 56 point showing against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Aside from the 56 points against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU has scored 17 points [Clemson], 23 points [Louisiana Tech], 20 points [Florida] and 19 points [Ole Miss] through five games.
LSU's 27.0 points per game places the Tigers at No. 80 in college football when it comes to points per contest.
The most alarming statistic through five games will be the passing yards per game with Nussmeier logging 259.4 yards per game through the air.
Nussmeier's passing yards per game places LSU at No. 46 in the country - which isn't terrible all things considered - but with a preseason Heisman Trophy frontrunner under center paired with elite weapons, expectations are high.
“Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better,” Kelly said on Saturday after the Ole Miss loss. “Every player on offense has got to play better.
“We weren’t very good on third down, right. We’ve been a really good third down team. We have to be better on third down, and that’s not just Garrett, you know. We’ve got to get open. Our coaches got to get our guys in a position where they can make some plays. And, look, you saw it. We struggled with completing the deep ball.
“I mean, the quarterback is going to get micro-managed when you lose games. I get that. Look, all I can tell you is, you know, he’s healthy. And, you know, again, I think he would tell you, just like Tyree Adams would tell you, just like Chris Hilton would tell you, Bauer Sharp would tell you. We need to play better and more consistent on the offensive side of the ball.
“I don’t want to go too long on the answer, but this is not a Garrett Nussmeier problem. This is an entire football team of guys doing their job at a higher level.”
On Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, Kelly provided clarify surrounding the rumor mill on Nussmeier.
“Early on, he had an ab strain, not a core injury. And it’s been slow to heal," Kelly said on Wednesday. "He’s on the backside of that, and he’s getting rest this week and getting back to himself.
“Our training staff and physicians have treated him … but we knew coming to the bye week that this was the time not to push him. Again, I think you are going to see the best football (from Nussmeier) moving forward.”
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 following this week's open date for a showdown against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Tiger Stadium.
