Joel Klatt Makes Bold Statement on Lane Kiffin As LSU Tigers, Ole Miss, Florida Push
The LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the administration in Baton Rouge circling the Rebels shot-caller as the No. 1 target.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth with one game remaining on the 2025 regular season docket, but Kiffin continues flirting with the idea of departing Oxford.
Now, the LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to land his services amid a three-team battle alongside the Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida will have to wait until Saturday for a formal decision with a timeline now in place on when Kiffin will reveal his choice.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has chimed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" and what his legacy would be in Oxford if he were to depart.
Joel Klatt's Take: Kiffin Will Lose Credibility
“Your credibility is your currency as a coach. How does Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss in the middle of a playoff run and have any credibility at his next place? I don’t think that he would,” Klatt said.
“So, we can sit here and lament the calendar and realize that, like, ‘Hey, man, this is not a great position for Lane to be in.’ I totally agree with that, but it’s also still up to him.
“If you say yes to everything, how can you be committed to anything? I don’t think he has to go anywhere to find success. This is not like it used to be. You see, it used to be like LSU would come open, and you’re like, I got to go there if I want to win at the top end.
"But guess what? The proof that you don’t have to is Lane at Ole Miss. He is the proof that you don’t have to do that. He is winning at the top end at Ole Miss.”
“In the modern era of college football, the fit is more important than the logo on your hat because you can win if you’ve got the support, which they do at Ole Miss. This is not a money thing,” Klatt added.
“Is the grass really that greener? I don’t know. And listen, I’m not going to sit here and say like he can’t do it or this or that. I’m trying to stop as close as I can to that.
“But, I am concerned for what that would mean for college football, because this would be like a car accident of epic proportions. If he were to leave and then not coach the CFP, he is destroying the Ole Miss football team. Those kids committed to him as much as they committed to Ole Miss.
"Then, they committed to each other to achieve something great. … Your credibility as a coach is everything, and your credibility is tied to your character. And, the biggest threat to your credibility in life—all of us—is ourselves.”
