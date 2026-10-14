Mississippi State Presents a Dangerous Matchup That Could End LSU's CFP Hopes

The LSU Tigers find the 2026 season on the brink of being a failure in year one of the Lane Kiffin era with two losses on the season already under the belt.

Now they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are coming off their first loss of the season, but now come to Baton Rouge with one of the most lethal passing attacks in the country led by Kamario Taylor.

The secondary for the Tigers has been beaten as of late, and while looking like the weakness of the defense, will need to find a way to stand their ground if they want to avoid a second-straight loss.

Keep Them In Front of You

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (5) reacts after a pass breakup during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Tigers, the offense has gotten priority of the focus on the 2026 season, but the program has been getting beat because of defensive struggles. Particularly in the secondary, where the Tigers have often been getting beat, allowing opposing offenses to push the ball down the field.

In both losses this season, the Tigers secondary was being beaten on deep passes, in an egregious manner that left the defense on their heels, unable to get stops when it mattered most. Against the Kentucky Wildcats, the Tigers allowed 10.7 yards per completion, surrendering a first down every time Kenny Minchey completed a pass.

The story was similar in the loss against the Ole Miss Rebels, as they averaged 11 yards a completion, on 33 completions for the night. The more alarming thing about the loss to the Rebels though, was the Rebels success in the intermediate, completing 18 of 24 passes between 5 and 14 yards.

That could become a problem against the Bulldogs, who are coming into the contest ninth in the country, averaging 9.1 yards per pass. That's on top of completing 65.68 percent of passes, and averaging 309.2 passing yards per game.

Limiting Taylor, who is viewed as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country, is already a tough task. Pair that with the secondary struggling to avoid beating beat on deeper throws, and the responsibility falls on the defensive front to force quick throws, keeping everything in front.

Limiting the damage in the secondary, keeping the Bulldogs in front of the sticks, and avoiding getting beat deep, will be a critical difference in a win or loss for the Tigers.

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