Lane Kiffin Decision Day: What Time Is Decision Between LSU Football and Ole Miss?
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford amid a battle against the Rebels this month.
In what was initially a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Gators were eliminated from contention on Friday with the administration now pushing for other candidates.
According to On3 Sports: "Sources: Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
Now, its an LSU versus Ole Miss battle for Kiffin with "Decision Day" finally arriving - despite the current Ole Miss head coach revealing on Friday he hadn't made a decision.
“No, I haven’t (made up my mind),” Kiffin told ESPN’s Taylor McGregor on Friday. “I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to go enjoy these players.
"I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do.”
What time will Kiffin reveal his decision on Saturday? ESPN's Marty Smith weighs in.
“One of the biggest decisions of his life,” Smith said at halftime of Friday’s Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M. “He doesn’t know yet, whether he’s going to go to LSU or stay at Ole Miss.
"And it’s an incredibly complex decision for him that, to me, in all the conversations I’ve had with him, comes down to one fundamental variable: Can he win a national championship somewhere else vs. can he win one at Ole Miss?
“I’m told the decision here will come tomorrow, but is expected to come later in the day. [Friday night], he’s over in Tupelo at his son Knox’s state semifinal high school football game.
"So the thought is that meeting will happen later in the day tomorrow and we should have a resolution to this sometime tomorrow evening.”
More LSU News:
Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds for LSU Football, Florida Gators Receives Major Update
ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.