Lane Kiffin Fires Back at Paul Finebaum on Social Media After Indiana's Title Run

Lane Kiffin isn't shy on social media when it comes to firing back at naysayers where he continues making his presence felt on the likes of X and Instagram as of late.

Once Kiffin made the move to join the LSU Tigers after departing the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 30, he has continued to level up his efforts on social media with several posts each day.

Fast forward to Tuesday evening and Kiffin took to X where he fired back at SEC Network's Paul Finebaum after his midseason take on Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti.

“I’m still not convinced that Curt Cignetti is one of the top coaches in America,” Finebaum said at the time. “He’s coached brilliantly this year, but can’t you let it play out a little bit?

"…Take a deep breath, Indiana. Let the season play out a little bit before you mortgage a guaranteed $93 million contract that you have have to figure out a way to pay for down the road.”

Now, following the Hoosiers' historic 27-21 National Championship victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night, Kiffin made sure to resurface the quote from Finebaum after trolling him on X.

Kiffin and Finebaum have a deep history of going back and forth on social media with the SEC Network host continuing to dissect the LSU head coach's path to Baton Rouge - rooting for Ole Miss in the program's recent College Football Playoff run.

“I’m still a believer in Ole Miss,” Finebaum stated earlier this month. “Believing in Ole Miss means you have to believe that Trinidad Chambliss is going to be the most impactful player on that field. … It’s not a pick that I have a lot of confidence in, but I’m still gonna — I just hate to pick against this team right now, based on what I know about them.

“Maybe some of it is wanting. Because I would really like to see Ole Miss win at all. Just to show the nation what a fraud Lane Kiffin is.”

Now, Kiffin is the latest to get a jab in via social media after making his post late Tuesday night amid Finebaum's recent take on Cignetti and the Hoosiers.

