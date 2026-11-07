College Football Playoff Bracket Week 10 Live Projections: Implications for Massive Slate

Here. We. Go.

If the chase for the national title didn’t feel real, it became that way on Tuesday night as we got our first set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee. While there were plenty of quibbles at how highly the group ranked some teams (cough, Alabama, cough), it was certainly eye-opening for every program to see how it stood. As if that weren’t enough, it came just a few days before the biggest weekend of the season. The slate is loaded with Top 25 matchups on Saturday that will help shape the CFP, from a Catholics-vs.-Convicts redux in South Bend to a potential elimination game between Alabama and LSU down in the bayou to the biggest Holy War the state of Utah has ever seen taking place at brunch. Soak it up and enjoy because the playoff picture is bound to change every few hours given what’s on tap.

With all that in mind, here’s how the bracket looks going into Week 10 before it’s set to shift significantly throughout a busy Saturday in the sport.

Live Week 10 College Football Playoff Bracket

Miami Georgia Utah Indiana Alabama Kentucky Texas UCLA BYU Mississippi Notre Dame Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 6 Kentucky

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 7 Texas

No. 9 BYU at No. 8 UCLA

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Indiana vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Alabama

No. 4 Indiana vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Alabama Rose Bowl: No. 3 Utah vs. winner of No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Kentucky

No. 3 Utah vs. winner of No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Kentucky Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 10 Mississippi vs. No. 7 Texas

No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 10 Mississippi vs. No. 7 Texas Peach Bowl: No. 1 Miami vs. winner of No. 9 BYU vs. No. 8 UCLA

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama

Broncos starting QB Maddux Madsen was listed as questionable going into Boise State’s game against Colorado State on Saturday evening, which is probably a bit of a good sign for the program after he was seen on crutches in their win over Texas State. The Pac-12 front-runners were labeled as the committee’s top Group of 6 team in the rankings and will certainly be able to hold onto that designation if they keep winning. As for Alabama, it might be one of the few programs that is fine with its game at LSU being a midday affair instead of at night. The Tide were the big winner from Tuesday rankings, but have to hope they’re healthy enough to prove they’re worthy of that lofty billing against a Tigers team with their backs against the playoff wall.

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 6 Kentucky

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The biggest home game in South Bend in ages looks like even more of a must-win for the Fighting Irish after the comments from the committee put their lackluster schedule in the crosshairs. It helps they’ll be playing a Miami team without star WR Malachi Toney as they’ll take a victory any way they can to potentially lock up a CFP bid. As for the Wildcats, they hit the road at Tennessee off the bye week and are hopefully ready for what awaits them at Neyland Stadium. The series has not looked kindly on the program against Tennessee, but this could be the game where they can start a new chapter and burnish their playoff credentials further.

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 7 Texas

The prime-time slate is loaded, but you can’t overlook Ole Miss hosting Georgia given the classics those two programs have played in recent years, including the playoff upset by the Rebels and thrilling shootout won by the Dawgs just last season. Given what’s left on the docket for Trinidad Chambliss & Co., a win might just lock up a playoff bid, too. The Longhorns face a fairly tricky matchup on the road at Missouri, which can either be a spot that thrusts Arch Manning’s struggles back into the spotlight or quiets down the talk around the team going into next week.

No. 9 BYU at No. 8 UCLA

Tailback LJ Martin may try to give it a go for the Cougars, which would be a huge boost for the offense going into the Holy War of all Holy Wars at Utah. Though the time isn’t ideal at 10 a.m. local, BYU can move a step closer to locking up a playoff bid if it can beat its rival. It will be a body-clock game for the Bruins as well. They head to Minnesota in a bid to remain undefeated and potentially convince the committee they’re worthy of a much higher seed than the one they received on Tuesday.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Indiana

Curt Cignetti sure is a little ornery about the SEC after the CFP rankings were released and seems to be conveying the thoughts of some Big Ten fans. Maybe that’s a sign of confidence as the Hoosiers rest up on their bye week ahead of a massive game against a feisty USC next Saturday.

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Utah

Morgan Scalley’s biggest test yet as Utes head coach predictably comes against the school’s biggest rival and a team he knows well. While a loss wouldn’t be fatal to Utah’s playoff hopes, it knows it has a Big 12 title firmly in its sights if it can secure the win amid a vivacious Rice-Eccles Stadium for the brunch bash.

Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Georgia

Few coaches will breathe a sigh of relief when Chambliss finally goes off to the NFL more than Kirby Smart, who still has at least one more meeting with one of the QBs who seems to know just what the defensive mastermind is throwing at him every down. While the Bulldogs do have two more ranked opponents, they know this game at Ole Miss is the one which will be season-defining.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Miami

The massive news about Toney’s ankle surgery certainly impacts the Hurricanes even if it is survivable in the short term and doesn’t hugely change their status as the ACC favorites. Still, the Canes could nearly lock up a CFP bid if they beat Notre Dame on Saturday night and may end up doing the same with the Heisman Trophy if QB Darian Mensah puts the team on his back to make up for the loss of his best playmaker.

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