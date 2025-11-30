Lane Kiffin Preparing to Bring Multiple Staffers To LSU Football Amid Historic Move
The LSU Tigers have officially hired Lane Kiffin as the program's next head coach after the move went public on Sunday afternoon.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is on the verge of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, but Kiffin has made his move after electing to depart Oxford and make his way to Baton Rouge to become the next leader of the program.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
Now, with Kiffin officially the head coach of the LSU Tigers, he has started making moves towards assembling his staff in Baton Rouge.
Kiffin will bring the following members of his staff at Ole Miss to LSU, according to CBS:
- Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
- Wide Receivers Coach George McDonald
- Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Nick Savage
- General Manager Billy Glasscock
Ole Miss elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the program's full time head coach while quarterbacks coach Joe Judge has also revealed his intentions to stay with the Rebels.
Kiffin has begun working the recruiting trail for the LSU Tigers, assembling his staff, and preparing to make multiple moves in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Kiffin joins the Tigers with a college head coaching career that spans 14 seasons and includes a 117-53 overall record. He’s had seven 10-win seasons and led teams to nine bowl appearances. His teams have been ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll five times.
Previous head coaching stops for Kiffin include Tennessee (2009), Southern Cal (2010-13), and Florida Atlantic (2017-19). He also served as the head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders from 2007-08.
