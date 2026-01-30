Lane Kiffin's $7.5 Million Assistant Coach Shuts Down NFL Buzz, To Remain With LSU

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. has emerged as a hot topic across NFL circles this offseason with multiple organizations eyeing the elite play-caller.

After Lane Kiffin accepted the head coaching job at LSU, Weis Jr. also made the move to the Bayou State to join his staff as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

But NFL franchises have kept tabs on Weis Jr. despite Kiffin making him paid a historic salary.

The coveted offensive mind had his name circulating on social media surrounding a potential job opening on the New York Giants' staff - where his former quarterback Jaxson Dart is currently making his presence felt.

Despite the interest from the Giants, Weis Jr. made his intentions clear that he wanted to remain in Baton Rouge with Kiffin and Co.

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Fast forward to last week and a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed that Weis Jr. spoke with the Philadelphia Eagles, but ultimately withdrew from consideration.

"LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles about their offensive coordinator vacancy but informed the team he has chosen to remain with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, per sources," Russini wrote via X.

But Weis Jr. is silencing the buzz. He wants to be in Baton Rouge with Kiffin moving forward.

On3 Sports' Chris Low revealed the news last week: “Charlie Weis Jr. continues to receive interest from NFL teams, and given the job he did with the Ole Miss offense, he will remain a commodity,” Low said.

“The Eagles did reach out about their OC job, but Weis tells me he’s 100 percent committed to LSU and wants to stay in the college game.”

Charlie Weis Jr. continues to receive interest from NFL teams, and given the job he did with the Ole Miss offense, he will remain a commodity. The Eagles did reach out about their OC job, but Weis tells me he's 100 percent committed to LSU and wants to stay in the college game. — Chris Low (@Clowfb) January 26, 2026

Kiffin brought multiple Ole Miss assistants to LSU once he made his decision final:

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach - Stevens is coming off of a stint where he served as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels. Now, he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Kevin Smith: Running Backs Coach: Once Kiffin made the move to Ole Miss, he brought over multiple assistant coaches including Weis Jr., wide receivers coach George McDonald, and tight ends coach Joe Cox, among several others.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: