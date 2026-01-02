Lane Kiffin's LSU Football Assistants May Not Be Available for Ole Miss in Next Round

In what has become an unprecedented situation for both the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels, Lane Kiffin's assistant coaches continue working two jobs at the same time.

Kiffin brought over a handful of assistant coaches from Ole Miss after accepting the LSU Tigers gig, but with the Rebels advancing in the College Football Playoff, it's stirred controversy once again.

Despite Ole Miss officials denying Kiffin's request into the postseason, the assistant coaches that departed for LSU still remain with the Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run.

But that could end after taking down the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day - advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald and running backs coach Kevin Smith have all signed contracts to coach with Kiffin at LSU as they continue working double duty with both Ole Miss and the Tigers.

Shortly after Pete Golding and Ole Miss finished an upset of Georgia on Thursday, a source told Mark Schlabach to expect some "fireworks," as LSU coach Lane Kiffin decides how many of his assistants can remain with the Rebels for the CFP semifinal. https://t.co/IpkRGZ3Jlp — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2026

“It’s going to be a problem. Leave it to Lane Kiffin to be sitting there right now with most of his coaching staff having another week (at Ole Miss). He can tweet all he wants, but he expected and I’m sure deep down he was figuring Ole Miss would be out of it early and I could get my staff,” Paul Finebaum said on Friday morning on ESPN’s Get Up.

“This is why he left early, to go to LSU and start recruiting when this portal window opened today. And now he is stuck, and can’t really do much about it. It is going to be a chaotic week.”

Now, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, there could be an issue with the next round of the College Football Playoff.

“I don’t know,” Ole Miss AD Keith Carter told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. “We’re going to celebrate tonight and get ready for Arizona in the morning.”

Will the six LSU-bound assistant coaches who have been coaching Ole Miss in the playoffs continue on with the Rebels to the Fiesta Bowl?



AD Keith Carter to @YahooSports: "I don’t know. We’re going to celebrate tonight and get ready for Arizona in the morning." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 2, 2026

According to ESPN, "some Ole Miss assistants are 'pushing back' against leaving the Rebels, who have somewhat improbably won two CFP games to advance to the semifinal and the doorstep of the national championship. Weis is reportedly expected to coach in the Fiesta Bowl, according to Schlabach.

Despite the outside buzz, Kiffin reiterated that he and Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding have been in constant contact about the situation.

“Everything has been extremely clear and transparent between myself and Pete Golding through constant communication, including a plan all the way through this historic championship run," Kiffin told ESPN. "What an amazing night for all Ole Miss players, coaches and fans.”

Ole Miss and Miami will kickoff in Glendale (Ariz.) on Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

