The LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin and Co. opening Spring Camp on Tuesday morning at the Football Operations Building.

In what has become a chaotic period for the program in the Bayou State, Kiffin has now wrapped up his first official Spring Camp practice as the head coach of the LSU Fightin' Tigers.

"Excited to be out there today. A lot of work since we've got here has gone into obviously building the roster, but all the things around the program. Day one today, to finally be able to be out there in a practice format was great," Kiffin said following Day 1 of practice.

"Kind of had a moment before too of just reminding myself of how grateful I am to be here, appreciative, but also the responsibility level that I have coming here to LSU, to the people of Louisiana, the great players and coaches that have been here before. "

Kiffin addressed the media where he evaluated the talent-level on the Spring Camp roster, expectations, and what's he's seen from the Tigers this offseason. What were his takeaways?

Courtesy of Ty Benefield's Instagram.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Spring Camp Day 1

Trey'Dez Green and Co. Are "Ultra Elite":

"Well, his skill set is ultra-elite. But so is his mindset. That's really, really unique to have because they usually don't coincide. Ty [Benefield] the safety has it too, and Jordan [Seaton] seems to have it, not just singling out those three guys, but if you were a scout out there watching, you know those three guys would stand out from a skill set of ultra elite.

"What the scout doesn't know just watching is how they work and their mindset. And he just. He [Green] doesn't even have another speed. He doesn't have another thought besides 'this is how you do things.' We talked to our guys about the standards of what you work shouldn't change because of what network your game's on.

"It shouldn't change because now everyone's out there watching practice vs Sunday when nobody was watching. He has that. That's really important. Because a lot of times you've got to bring players in but in your first year to inherit a player that has that, he's really unique that way."

Lane Kiffin used the term “ultra elite” to describe:



- TE Trey’Dez Green

- S Ty Benefield

- OL Jordan Seaton



Benefield - the No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal - remains the talk of the town this offseason.



Now, he receives the stamp of approval from Kiffin. pic.twitter.com/MKERM5wccm — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 24, 2026

The Expectations for the Tigers:

"I think expectations can be really scary. So we don't really look at it that way. We don't have goals and say, 'Okay, we need to have this many wins or playoffs.' We don't talk that way because that's really outcome-based, not process-based.

"A lot of those things are determined by things out of your control. I was actually sitting there during an offensive meeting today and Charlie [Weis] was up here running, and I looked up there.

"I don't know how good my math is, but in 18 years, only three times has this program been to New Year's Six games. It kind of shocked me. Those are right up there. It's a hard thing to do."

Courtesy of LSU Football.

Quarterback Play in the Spring:

"Quarterbacks. I think they've done a good job of coming in, all being new again to a new system, no carryover. They've done a really good job, including Sam, who's obviously been limited physically. But they spend a lot of time up here, a lot of extra time up here and they've done a really good job because it's a lot on that position in our system.

"They drive everything. It's not the old, I was joking with Tee Martin today, this is probably really new for you, getting back to not huddling and going slow like the NFL because we do go so fast.

""They're doing a good job. Sam was able to throw some. He's moving around a little bit, but can't do any team stuff. That was really kind of his first time doing much throwing and moving of his lower body. We expect by the end of spring, he'll be able to do a lot more."

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