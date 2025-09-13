Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 3 SEC Matchup
No. 3 LSU returns to Baton Rouge in Week 3 with the Tigers set to square off against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators in Death Valley.
After back-to-back wins to open the 2025 season, the LSU Tigers are 2-0 for the first time since 2019 with all eyes on Week 3 against the Gators.
For head coach Brian Kelly, he's seen an uptick in performance from the program's defense while taking down both the Clemson Tigers and Louisiana Bulldogs across the first two weeks.
“It starts at the back end,” Kelly said on where he’s noticed defensive improvements. “Coverability. Tackling. That stands out right away. Our front seven plays well together, it’s well-synched. Having a second gear and being comfortable with Blake’s scheme.”
Now, all focus turns to Week 3 with LSU set to host the Florida Gators in Baton Rouge.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
What Brian Kelly Said: Week 3 Edition
“We’re in Tiger Stadium, and we need to be Death Valley. We need to live up to our resume as the most difficult place to play in the country. It’s SEC time,” Kelly said.
“You had your warmup tailgates; you got your recipes down; you got how much you need for drinking. We need you this weekend, and we’ll provide the standard in terms of how we need to play.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is officially OUT for Saturday night's matchup against Florida. The Tigers' starting tight end suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech.
- LSU center Braelin Moore will start on Saturday night for the Bayou Bengals after being removed from the injury report. Moore suffered an ankle injury in Week 2.
- LSU wide receiver Destyn Hill has been removed from the injury report. Hill suffered a fractured hand in Week 1 where he had a plate put in his hand. He's active in Week 3.
- The Tigers will roll with the Weeks Bros. [Whit and West] as the starting linebackers alongside a defensive backfield of Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland. AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley will get the start at safety.
- Kickoff is set for 6:44 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
- Florida has won the coin toss and defers. LSU will receive the opening kickoff on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
- LSU starts the opening drive with a six-yard rushing attempt from Caden Durham followed by a Garrett Nussmeier passing attempt that is deflected at the line of scrimmage. Tigers unable to convert on 3rd-and-4. LSU will punt it away on the opening drive.
-Florida quarterback DJ Lagway connects with Vernell Brown for a nine-yard gain to open the Gators' first drive. Jadan Baugh runs up the middle for a two-yard gain to give Florida a first down.
- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is called for targeting and has been ejected from the game on the first defensive drive of the game.
- Florida puts through a 45-yard field goal attempt to cap off a 7-play, 34-yard scoring drive to go up 3-0 in the first quarter. 11:34 remaining.
Score Update: Florida 3, LSU 0
- LSU goes three-and-out on the second drive of the game with Grant Chadwick punting it away to the Gators. Garrett Nussmeier completes a pass to Aaron Anderson on a seven-yard gain with the Tigers unable to convert on second and third down.
- Florida running back Jadan Baugh's versatility is on full display in the first quarter with Billy Napier and Co. getting the ball in their playmaker's hands. Three rushing attempts and a 17-yard reception across the first two drives.
- The Gators drive down the field on a six-play, 36-yard drive, but LSU safety Dashawn Spears comes away with an interception off of DJ Lagway to rejuvenate Tiger Stadium. LSU takes over on their own 38-yard line.
- LSU goes three-and-out on the third possession of the game. Garrett Nussmeier tosses a pair of incompletions along with a Caden Durham carry for one yard. Tigers pin Florida inside their 10-yard line. 4:36 remaining in the opening frame.
- Defensive coordinator Blake Baker continues dialing up an impressive game plan for the LSU Tigers after forcing another three-and-out. Florida punts it away and LSU will takeover on the Gators 44-yard line. 38-yard punt. Florida leads 3-0 with 2:45 remaining.
- LSU's offense remains stagnant in the first quarter. The Tigers end the frame with 45 total yards of offense with Garrett Nussmeier going 3-for-8 through the air for 29 yards. LSU is averaging 2.7 yards per carry on the ground.
End of 1Q: Florida 3, LSU 0
Second Quarter:
- LSU drills a 47-yard field go attempt with Damian Ramos kicking it through the uprights to cap off a 6-play, 14-yard drive. Tigers get on the board to tie it 3-3.
- LSU linebacker Harold Perkins gets in the backfield on 3rd-and-4 to force a Florida Gators punt following a 6-play, 19-yard drive. Tigers take over on the 25-yard line.
- Garrett Nussmeier is beginning to get in a groove for the Tigers here. He's 5-for-6 for 52 yards on LSU's current drive with 8:45 remaining in the half. LSU is in the red-zone with an opportunity to get in the end-zone.
