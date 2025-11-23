Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Week 13 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley for a non-conference matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
In what will serve as "Senior Night" in Baton Rouge, LSU will honor multiple long-time Tigers including Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins, and Jacobian Guillory, among others.
The Bayou Bengals got back in the win column last Saturday after taking down the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with the program now looking to carry their momentum into Week 13.
"We've put together a great week of practice and preparation that culminated today with guys flying around that will continue to be built upon on tomorrow and through Saturday," LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said on Thursday.
"So pleased with the progress of our football team and the way that their approach has been, both mentally and physically."
Here's what interim coach Frank Wilson said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
What Frank Wilson Said: Senior Night Edition
"I think our team is anxious; I think they're eager. For one more time, just one more time, for those guys who have spent five years, those guys who have spent four years, those guys who have recently gotten here, that are meeting now with our support staff and what that will look like in this senior night where we celebrate them."
Pregame Updates:
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is out for the Tigers on Saturday night. Frank Wilson and Co. will roll with Michael Van Buren under center against Western Kentucky in his second start this season.
- LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson is out for the Week 13 matchup against Western Kentucky. The Louisiana native has been dealing with multiple injuries in 2025.
- LSU quarterback Colin Hurley remains away from the program for "personal reasons." The Tigers will have Van Buren as QB1 with Ju'Juan Johnson as the backup signal-caller.
- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks will return on Saturday night against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after missing over a month with an ankle injury.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter from Baton Rouge.]
First Quarter:
- LSU has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Western Kentucky will receive the ball to open Saturday night's contest against Western Kentucky.
- Western Kentucky quarterback Rodney Tisdale comes out the gate firing on all cylinders with four consecutive completions for 35 yards with the Hilltoppers marching down to LSU's 18-yard line. The Tigers force a 36-yard field goal attemp that is up and good. 9-play, 57-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: WKU 3, LSU 0
- LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren tosses a pair of incompletions following a six yard carry from Harlem Berry to open the drive. Tigers go three-and-out on the first possession of the game. WKU takes over on their own 12-yard line following the LSU punt.
- LSU EDGE Jack Pyburn comes up with a sack on third down to force a 4th-and-13 for Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers boot it away and LSU will begin their second possession of the game on their own 31-yard line. 8:10 remaining in the first quarter.
- LSU's ensuing drive stalls after five plays for 17 yards with Grant Chadwick taking the field to punt it away. WKU will begin their drive on the 20-yard line.
- The LSU defense has come alive after a shaky first drive. Tigers force a second consecutive punt after allowing a field goal on the first possession. LSU takes over on their own 21-yard line. 3:05 remaining in the quarter.
End of 1Q: WKU 3, LSU 0
Second Quarter:
-
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.