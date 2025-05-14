LSU Football Adds Former Tennessee Volunteers Offensive Lineman to 2025 Staff
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue making moves behind the scenes in Baton Rouge with the program navigating a critical offseason.
From signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America to multiple new support staff hires, Kelly and Co. have certainly improved the state of the program.
Now, LSU has made another hire this week after adding former Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Jackson Lampley to the 2025 staff.
Lampley announced the move via social media on Tuesday.
Lampley, a Top-10 prospect in Tennessee coming out of high school, played his prep ball for local powerhouse Montgomery Bell Academy prior to joining the Volunteers.
He will take on the role as an offensive intern for Kelly and Co. in Baton Rouge.
A coveted offensive lineman during his time in the SEC, Lampley appeared in 52 games for the Volunteers on his way to helping lead the program to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
According to FootballScoop.com, Lampley was in talks with multiple SEC programs along with both FCS and FBS schools prior to making the move to the Bayou State.
“One of the biggest challenges in coaching is finding that first opportunity,” Lampley wrote in a statement. “The idea of getting that start at an elite program with a chance to earn my stripes and work under some of the best coaches and administrators in the country is almost too good to come true.”
Now, following an impressive playing career after signing with the Tennessee Volunteers as a four-star recruit out of high school, he's hanging up the cleats.
Lampley will assist the program in a myriad of ways as an offensive intern as he looks to carve out a role on staff in Baton Rouge.
The LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Kyle Williams
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
Kelly has pieced together a star-studded staff with each coach having ties to the state of Louisiana, experience at other Power Four programs and elite traits on the recruiting trail.
Now, with LSU putting together an impressive staff and a combination of returning players alongside the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, it's set the tone for the 2025 season.
Kelly and Co. will enter a year with "College Football Playoff or bust" expectations in Baton Rouge this upcoming fall.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.