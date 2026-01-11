LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Battling For Top-100 Quarterback Transfer

Elon quarterback Landen Clark has emerged as one of the top available signal-callers in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines emerging as contenders in his recruitment.

The FCS All-American checks in as a Top-100 quarterback in the market with several schools battling for his services, but LSU and Michigan remain threats in his process.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 75 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

The LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines are two schools keeping close tabs on Clark where he's fresh off of an official visit with the program in Ann Arbor - walking away impressed with the visit, sources told LSU Tigers On SI.

But following his trip with the Wolverines staff, the Elon transfer hopped on a flight and made his way down to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay on campus after arriving on Friday for his trip.

Now, as Clark continues navigating his visit to the Bayou State, the LSU Tigers have emerged as a school to watch alongside Michigan as the pair of powerhouse schools battle for his signature.

Michigan is battling LSU for transfer portal QB Landen Clark, who is set to make his decision soon. Teamed up with Tigers insider @Sheadixon for the latest on the talented signal-caller #GoBlue. https://t.co/IyHGqZk7vy pic.twitter.com/zwpGz4xU3v — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) January 10, 2026

LSU's pitch is simple - the program has zero quarterbacks on roster where Clark would have an opportunity to come in and make a name for himself - potentially sitting one year before gaining the staff's trust for the following season.

Clark has the attention of multiple programs with LSU receiving the final visit in his process with sources indicating that the visit was successful.

Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals officially offered Clark on Thursday prior to his visit where the program continues rolling out the red carpet for the coveted transfer.

Now, all eyes are on the dual-threat quarterback as he prepares to wrap up his multi-day stay in Baton Rouge with LSU turning up the heat.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: