LSU Football Announces More Coaching Changes Following Brian Kelly's Firing
BATON ROUGE – Joe Sloan has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on the LSU football staff effective immediately, the school announced on Monday.
Sloan, in his fourth season with the Tigers, joined the LSU staff in 2022 as quarterbacks coach. He was elevated to offensive coordinator following the ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin in January of 2024.
LSU currently ranks No. 6 in the SEC in passing offense, No. 12 in scoring (25.5), No. 14 in total offense (355.5) and No. 16 in rushing offense (106.3).
Last year in his first season as co-offensive coordinator, the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the SEC with 315 passing yards a game. The Tigers were also No. 5 in the league and No. 25 nationally in total offense with 431 yards per game.
A year ago, Garrett Nussmeier – in his first season as a starter for the Tigers – ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 5 nationally in passing yards per game (312), while also leading the league in completions (337) and finishing second in passing TDs (29).
As LSU’s quarterbacks coach in 2023, Sloan helped Jayden Daniels capture the school’s third Heisman Trophy with a record-setting season that saw the signal-caller lead the nation in total offense and rushing yards a by quarterback.
LSU’s 2023 offense featured three first round NFL Draft picks in Daniels and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas.
Brian Kelly Fired on Sunday:
LSU Athletics has made the decision to separate with football head coach Brian Kelly effective immediately, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Sunday.
Terms of the separation are still being negotiated.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” Woodward said. “Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.
"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
The Tigers fell to 5-3 this season and 2-3 in SEC play following a home loss to No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday night.
LSU was 34-14 across four seasons with Kelly at the helm, including a 19-10 mark against SEC competition, and won three straight bowl games. The Tigers made their lone SEC Championship game appearance under Kelly in his first season in 2022. In 2023, they were led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.
